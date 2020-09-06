Doom Eternal Trailer Showcases the Game Running on GeForce RTX 3080 - News

Nvidia last week unveiled their next-generation of graphics cards, the GeForce RTX 30 Series. Developer ID Software and Nvidia have released a new gameplay trailer for Doom Eternal showcasing the game running on the GeForce RTX 3080 in 4K resolution and max settings.

Doom Eternal is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam and Bethesda.net, and Google Stadia. It will launch at a later date for the Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch. The Ancient Gods, Part One DLC will launch on October 20.

