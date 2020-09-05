POSTAL: Brain Damaged is a Retro FPS, Announced for Consoles and PC - News

Publisher Running With Scissors, and developers Hyperstrange and CreativeForge Games have announced retro-style first-person shooter spin-off of the POSTAL series, called POSTAL: Brain Damaged. It will launch for console and PC via Steam in 2021.

"They just don’t make badass shooters like they used to," said Running With Scissors founder Vince Desi. "Brain Damaged takes the torch from all the pretenders while excreting everything fans want to see from the series that once birthed ‘The Worst Game Ever (Trademark).’ The Dude is back and dirtier than ever!"

Here is an overview of the game:

One too many hits to the head (and hits off the pipe) has everyone’s favorite bathrobed anti-hero, The POSTAL Dude, reeling from brain damage. When he closes his eyes in a drunken, drugged-up stupor, he awakens in a psychedelic, grotesque, utterly twisted dream world. Asylum patients with dildo arms charge ravenously. Serial killer grandmas wield walkers in cut-throat combat. Beware probe-happy aliens reaching for the backside of The POSTAL Dude’s bathrobe.

Shoot through stages of escalating insanity, beating back the nightmares with bullets and urine. Strafe, dash, slide, and bunny hop through massive retro-styled stages, including a grungy asylum, comic convention, Area 69, and more. Each of The POSTAL Dude’s twisted fantasies offers new challenges and a characteristic flow — from corridor shooting through secret passages to blowing up large, open spaces with perfect twitch reflexes — but the hardcore spirit of badass ‘90s shooters bleeds from every orifice.

With a heaping arsenal of nostalgic, bombastic weaponry, POSTAL: Brain Damaged delivers a pure boomer shooter experience. Eviscerate enemies with the double-barreled shotgun, remove flat-earther heads from afar with the devastating railgun, and attach the cat silencer to blast aliens and military zombies with feline style.

POSTAL: Brain Damaged boasts the series’ beloved over-the-top parody and satire of pop culture, politics, and modern society. Escape from reality and unwind while beating back hippies, fleeing from flying fluids, and wiping out enemies to your heart’s content while pixelated blood spurts forth and a thrashing old school soundtrack thumps with every gun blast.

