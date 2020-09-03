Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. Announced, Launches November 13 - News

Nintendo has announced a new Game & Watch, called Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. It will launch on November 13 for $49.99.

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros.:

Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. features a modern +Control Pad. In addition to playing classic games Super Mario Bros., Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels (released in Japan as Super Mario Bros. 2), and a special version of Ball with a Mario makeover, Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. also functions as a clock, with 35 little touches to discover, including some guest appearances from Mario’s friends and foes.

