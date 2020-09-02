The Outer World: Peril on Gorgon DLC Video Features 14 Minutes of Gameplay - News

The Outer Worlds will be getting its first of two paid DLC next week on September 9 for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The Peril on Gorgon DLC will be available for $15, however, if you spend $25 it will give you access to the second DLC when it launches.

The Peril on Gorgon DLC will be playable after completing the Radio Free Monarch mission where the crew travels to Gorgon and given the task of solving a mystery for a wealthy figure that seems to expose the darker side of Spacer's Choice.

Ahead of the launch of the first DLC, IGN has released a video showcasing the first 14 minutes of gameplay. You can view it below:

The Outer Worlds is available now for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

