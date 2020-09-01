Koei Tecmo Reveals TGS 2020 Schedule - News

Koei Tecmo has revealed its live stream schedule for Tokyo Game Show 2020, which will be an online event and run from September 24 to 27. The company will feature more than 10 titles at the online event.

Read the live stream schedule below:

Koei Tecmo Channel Lineup:

More than 10 Koei Tecmo titles will be introduced through Koei Tecmo’s original programming as part of Tokyo Game Show 2020 online. Details will be announced at a later date.

Koei Tecmo Channel Live Stream Schedule:

To be announced.

TGS 2020 Online Channel Live Stream Schedule:

September 26

21:00 to 21:50 – Koei Tecmo Two Key Titles Special Live Stream Part One: Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy – First live gameplay of Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy.

– First live gameplay of Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy. 22:00 to 22:50 – Koei Tecmo Two Key Titles Special Live Stream Part Two: ??? (Unannounced Title) – Details to be announced at a later date.

September 27

15:00 to 15:50 – Dynasty Warriors 20th Anniversary Live Stream – A live stream to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Dynasty Warriors series. A look back on the series so far, as well as a san introduction to anniversary commemoration plans, the announcement of two new titles in the Dynasty Warriors series, and more.

