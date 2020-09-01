Square Enix Reveals TGS 2020 Lineup - News

Square Enix has revealed its lineup of games and live stream schedule for Tokyo Game Show 2020, which will be an online event and run from September 24 to 27.

Check out the lineup and schedule below:

Lineup

Babylon’s Fall (PS4, PC)

(PS4, PC) Balan Wonderworld (PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

(PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) Collection of SaGa: Final Fantasy Legend (Switch)

(Switch) Dragon Quest X Online (PS4, Switch, PC, Wii U, 3DS)

(PS4, Switch, PC, Wii U, 3DS) Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age S – Definitive Edition (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

(PS4, Xbox One, PC) Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai Game Project (Arcade, iOS, Android)

(Arcade, iOS, Android) Dragon Quest Monsters 2: Iru and Luca’s Marvelous Mysterious Key (iOS, Android)

(iOS, Android) Dragon Quest Rivals Ace (Switch, PC, iOS, Android)

(Switch, PC, iOS, Android) Dragon Quest Tact (iOS, Android)

(iOS, Android) Dragon Quest Walk (iOS, Android)

(iOS, Android) Final Fantasy XIV (PS4, PC, Mac)

(PS4, PC, Mac) Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius (iOS, Android, PC)

(iOS, Android, PC) Final Fantasy Trading Card Game

Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory (PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

(PS4, Xbox One, Switch) Manga UP!

Marvel’s Avengers (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

(PS4, Xbox One, PC) Romancing SaGa Re: Universe (iOS, Android)

(iOS, Android) Square Enix Music

Toji no Miko: Kizamishi Issen no Tomoshibi (iOS, Android)

(iOS, Android) War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius (iOS, Android)

Schedule

September 24 (YouTube, Twitch)

18:00 – Coming Soon

22:00 – Coming Soon

September 25 (YouTube, Twitch)

18:30 – Square Enix Music at Tokyo Game Show 2020: Game Sanpo TGS Special: “Vocabulary Lessons for Gamers to Graduate from Saying ‘This Song is Dope! It’s Sick!’ / Final Fantasy x Musical Critic x Pianist” – “Game Sanpo” is a popular YouTube program that dives deep into the world of video games with various specialists. With Ai Takahashi as their guide, music critic Junichi Konuma and pianist Hayato Sumino will talk about the charm of the music of favorite titles Final Fantasy IX and Final Fantasy X. Can the virtue of music be described in words? Of course, it can. Konuma, who has written countless critiques in music magazines, books, and CD leaflets, will share tips on how to express the virtue of music and music performances in words. Featuring Ai Takahashi (singer, model, actress), Junichi Konuma (music critic, poet), and Hayato Sumino (pianist).

– “Game Sanpo” is a popular YouTube program that dives deep into the world of video games with various specialists. With Ai Takahashi as their guide, music critic Junichi Konuma and pianist Hayato Sumino will talk about the charm of the music of favorite titles Final Fantasy IX and Final Fantasy X. Can the virtue of music be described in words? Of course, it can. Konuma, who has written countless critiques in music magazines, books, and CD leaflets, will share tips on how to express the virtue of music and music performances in words. Featuring Ai Takahashi (singer, model, actress), Junichi Konuma (music critic, poet), and Hayato Sumino (pianist). 19:30 – SINoALICE Comic Release Commemoration x Manga UP! Special Live Stream – SINoALICE, the popular game by Yoko Taro, is finally getting a comic. In this live stream, scriptwriter Takuto Aoki and manga artist Himiko will appear as guests and discuss plenty of behind-the-scenes stories and highlights of the SINoALICE comic. Featuring Takuto Aoki (scriptwriter), Himiko (manga artist), and MCs Sameji (sales) and Igarashi (editing).

– SINoALICE, the popular game by Yoko Taro, is finally getting a comic. In this live stream, scriptwriter Takuto Aoki and manga artist Himiko will appear as guests and discuss plenty of behind-the-scenes stories and highlights of the SINoALICE comic. Featuring Takuto Aoki (scriptwriter), Himiko (manga artist), and MCs Sameji (sales) and Igarashi (editing). 20:15 – Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory TGS 2020 Special Show – Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory will launch on November 11. The producer and guests will introduce the charm of this game, which is the first rhythm action game entry in the Kingdom Hearts series, as well as share behind-the-scenes stories about its production. There may even be a live piano performance… Expect all sorts of content in this stream. Featuring Susumu Imadachi (MC), Ichirou Hazama (Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory producer), Tetsuya Nomura (Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory director – heavenly voice), Masanobu Suzui (Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory co-director), Shinya Kiyozuka (pianist), Yoko Shimomura (composer), and Kasumi Ashizawa (game talent).

– Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory will launch on November 11. The producer and guests will introduce the charm of this game, which is the first rhythm action game entry in the Kingdom Hearts series, as well as share behind-the-scenes stories about its production. There may even be a live piano performance… Expect all sorts of content in this stream. Featuring Susumu Imadachi (MC), Ichirou Hazama (Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory producer), Tetsuya Nomura (Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory director – heavenly voice), Masanobu Suzui (Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory co-director), Shinya Kiyozuka (pianist), Yoko Shimomura (composer), and Kasumi Ashizawa (game talent). 21:15 – Square Enix Music at Tokyo Game Show 2020: The Game Music World Played by Pianist Shinya Kiyozuka – An entertainment program to discuss “Game music” with Shinya Kiyozuka, a popular pianist who attracted the attention of the TV Asahi program Kanjam Kanzen NenSHOW, and game-loving announcer Kosuke Hiraiwa. Featuring Shinya Kiyozuka (pianist) and Kousuke Hiraiwa (MC, announcer).

September 26 (YouTube, Twitch)

13:15 – Coming Soon

14:45 – Rivals LIVE! Vol. 2 Square Enix Presents at TGS 2020 Online Special! – A program to deliver the latest information on the competitive digital card game Dragon Quest Rivals Ace. Plus the latest operations information. (This program is pre-recorded.) Featuring MC Ayana Tsubaki (talent), Tatsuhiro Futagi (Dragon Quest Rivals producer), and Yusuke Tomita (Dragon Quest Rivals operations producer).

– A program to deliver the latest information on the competitive digital card game Dragon Quest Rivals Ace. Plus the latest operations information. (This program is pre-recorded.) Featuring MC Ayana Tsubaki (talent), Tatsuhiro Futagi (Dragon Quest Rivals producer), and Yusuke Tomita (Dragon Quest Rivals operations producer). 16:00 – Chou Dragon Quest X TV Tokyo Game Show 2020 Special – The Tokyo Game Show 2020 edition of the popular Dragon Quest X Online program “Chou Dragon Quest X TV.” Featuring Kouji Aoyama (Dragon Quest X producer), Takashi Anzai (Dragon Quest X director), Saeki YouthK (singer-songwriter), Masashi Sonomura (7th Term Novice Ambassador), Marina Nishii (7th Term Novice Ambassador), and MCs Motohiro Takewaka (Buffalo Gorou) and Ayana Tsubaki (talent).

– The Tokyo Game Show 2020 edition of the popular Dragon Quest X Online program “Chou Dragon Quest X TV.” Featuring Kouji Aoyama (Dragon Quest X producer), Takashi Anzai (Dragon Quest X director), Saeki YouthK (singer-songwriter), Masashi Sonomura (7th Term Novice Ambassador), Marina Nishii (7th Term Novice Ambassador), and MCs Motohiro Takewaka (Buffalo Gorou) and Ayana Tsubaki (talent). 17:30 – SaGa Series TGS 2020 Special Live Stream – The latest information on the SaGa series. A lot to talk about with a focus on Collection of SaGa: Final Fantasy Legend, Romancing SaGa Re: Universe, and Imperial SaGa Eclipse. Featuring Akitoshi Kawazu (SaGa series general director), Masanori Ichikawa (SaGa series producer), Kazuma Oushuu (Imperial SaGa Eclipse producer), Kenji Ito (composer, Seizan Shimazaki (Akatsuki creative producer and engineer), MC Nobuo (Penguins, comedian), and assistant MC Yui (actress, talent).

– The latest information on the SaGa series. A lot to talk about with a focus on Collection of SaGa: Final Fantasy Legend, Romancing SaGa Re: Universe, and Imperial SaGa Eclipse. Featuring Akitoshi Kawazu (SaGa series general director), Masanori Ichikawa (SaGa series producer), Kazuma Oushuu (Imperial SaGa Eclipse producer), Kenji Ito (composer, Seizan Shimazaki (Akatsuki creative producer and engineer), MC Nobuo (Penguins, comedian), and assistant MC Yui (actress, talent). 18:45 – Gunslinger Stratos TV x Square Enix Official Goods (Tentative)

(Tentative) 20:00 – Toji no Miko: Kizamishi Issen no Tomoshibi TGS 2020 Special Live Stream – The official live stream for the smartphone game Toji no Miko: Kizamishi Issen no Tomoshibi featuring the latest information, variety corners, and more, including the new details on the original video animation. Featuring Himika Akaneya (Mihono Asakura voice actor), Kaede Hondo (Kanami Etou voice actor), and Takanori Shiina (Toji no Miko: Kizamishi Issen no Tomoshibi producer).

– The official live stream for the smartphone game Toji no Miko: Kizamishi Issen no Tomoshibi featuring the latest information, variety corners, and more, including the new details on the original video animation. Featuring Himika Akaneya (Mihono Asakura voice actor), Kaede Hondo (Kanami Etou voice actor), and Takanori Shiina (Toji no Miko: Kizamishi Issen no Tomoshibi producer). 21:00 – Square Enix Music at Tokyo Game Show 2020: Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition Release Commemoration ~Starry Night Music Festival at Billboard Live Tokyo – A mini-concert to commemorate the release of Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition, which is popular for its exotic music. Look back on the production of the remaster with composer Kumi Tanioka and theme song vocalist Yae, and enjoy the music of Crystal Chronicles in this quality show. Featuring Kumi Tanioka (composer) and Yaeo (vocalist).

– A mini-concert to commemorate the release of Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition, which is popular for its exotic music. Look back on the production of the remaster with composer Kumi Tanioka and theme song vocalist Yae, and enjoy the music of Crystal Chronicles in this quality show. Featuring Kumi Tanioka (composer) and Yaeo (vocalist). 22:00 – Coming Soon

September 27 (YouTube, Twitch)

12:45 – Starting Today, You’re a Card Gamer! Final Fantasy Trading Card Game ~Novice House~ – Starting today, you’re a card gamer! A lecture on the Final Fantasy Trading Card Game from YouTuber Gabukin. With this program, anyone can become a card gamer! Plus look forward to all sorts of new product information.

– Starting today, you’re a card gamer! A lecture on the Final Fantasy Trading Card Game from YouTuber Gabukin. With this program, anyone can become a card gamer! Plus look forward to all sorts of new product information. 13:30 – Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius Official Live Stream: Between Information TGS 2020 Special – Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius members infiltrate this year’s Tokyo Game Show. The latest information on the game from the studio. Featuring Kei Hirono (Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius producer), Chuuni (Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius Official YouTube), and Rie Ishikawa (Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius Official YouTube)

– Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius members infiltrate this year’s Tokyo Game Show. The latest information on the game from the studio. Featuring Kei Hirono (Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius producer), Chuuni (Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius Official YouTube), and Rie Ishikawa (Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius Official YouTube) 14:45 – War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius TGS 2020 Special – The official broadcast for the now available iOS and Android game War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius. In addition to the latest information on game content, new plans related to the game’s first year anniversary in November will be announced. Look forward to it! Featuring Kei Hirono (War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius producer), Yuugo Ogura (War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius director), and Nakai Kazuhide (War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius promotion).

– The official broadcast for the now available iOS and Android game War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius. In addition to the latest information on game content, new plans related to the game’s first year anniversary in November will be announced. Look forward to it! Featuring Kei Hirono (War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius producer), Yuugo Ogura (War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius director), and Nakai Kazuhide (War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius promotion). 16:00 – Coming Soon

17:15 – Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai Game Project Fall Special Live Stream – Starting in October, the new anime for Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai will begin. For this live stream, we will deliver exclusive news on the competitive card game Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai – Xross Blade for arcade and the exhilarating “great dash” RPG Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai – Tamashii no Kizuna for smartphone. Featuring Ryuutarou Ichimura (Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai game project general producer), Makoto Nakayama (Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai – Xross Blade producer), Takuya Shiomi (Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai – Tamashii no Kizuna producer), and special guest(s) to be announced soon.

– Starting in October, the new anime for Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai will begin. For this live stream, we will deliver exclusive news on the competitive card game Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai – Xross Blade for arcade and the exhilarating “great dash” RPG Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai – Tamashii no Kizuna for smartphone. Featuring Ryuutarou Ichimura (Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai game project general producer), Makoto Nakayama (Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai – Xross Blade producer), Takuya Shiomi (Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai – Tamashii no Kizuna producer), and special guest(s) to be announced soon. 19:30 – Square Enix Music at Tokyo Game Show 2020: Square Enix Music DJ Mix Show feat. Ram Rider – Square Enix Music is going to the club!? A DJ performance focused on dance music and chiptunes in collaboration with “Asobi System” a culture production based in Harajuku and developed in various operations in Japan and overseas that promotes Japanese pop culture. Featuring Ram Rider (DJ).

– Square Enix Music is going to the club!? A DJ performance focused on dance music and chiptunes in collaboration with “Asobi System” a culture production based in Harajuku and developed in various operations in Japan and overseas that promotes Japanese pop culture. Featuring Ram Rider (DJ). 20:30 – Final Fantasy XIV Online: Yoshi-P Sanpo – A program in which Final Fantasy XIV producer and director Yoshida infiltrates the public world of Final Fantasy XIV and plays with the players. This time featuring Alliance Raid “YoRHa: Dark Apocalypse” guest creators Yousuke Siato and Yoko Taro. Featuring Naoki Yoshida (Final Fantasy XIV producer and director), Yousuke Saitou (NieR series producer), Yoko Taro (Bukkuro president, NieR series director), and Toshio Murouchi (Final Fantasy XIV global community producer).

