PS5 Will Not Have PS3, PS2 or PS1 Backwards Compatibility, According to Ubisoft

The PlayStation 5 will not have backwards compatibility with PlayStation 3, PlayStation 2, or original PlayStation games, according to the Ubisoft support page.

This isn't a big surprise as Sony has only confirmed some PlayStation 4 games will run on the next-generation console. An exact number of PS4 games has not been confirmed yet, but Sony is working with publishers and developers testing how well the entire PS4 library runs on the PS5.

"We said that the PS5 has been designed to play PS4 games," Sony Interactive Entertainment president and CEO Jim Ryan recently said. "We're going through the process with the publishers and developers testing that rather exhaustive library of over 4,000 games. We're happy with the progress that's been made."

According to Ubisoft's support page, PS5 will not have PS1/PS2/PS3 BC https://t.co/0Z8sSoF4NL pic.twitter.com/TcwxseNkkf — Nibel (@Nibellion) August 31, 2020

To compare, Microsoft has stated their next-generation console, the Xbox Series X, will be backwards compatible with the Xbox One and all of the original Xbox and Xbox 360 games that currently work on the Xbox One.

