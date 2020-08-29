Gamedec is a Non-Combat Cyberpunk Isometric RPG, Launches in 2021 for Switch - News

Developer Anshar Studios announced the single-player non-combat cyberpunk isometric RPG, Gamedec, will launch for the Nintendo Switch in 2021. The game will also launch for PC via Steam and GOG in 2020.

View the official Gamescom 2020 trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Gamedec is a single-player non-combat cyberpunk isometric RPG. You are a game detective, who solves crimes inside virtual worlds. Use your wits to gather info from your witnesses and suspects, get to the bottom of deceptive schemes, save lives, and investigate the extraordinary relationships between virtual worlds and their inhabitants. The game continually adapts to your choices and never judges – You are the sum of your choices.

Welcome to Warsaw City of the XXII century. The Tech of the future is so advanced that the term “real” is relative and “life” and “death” have many meanings. Virtual worlds give rise to problems of the human nature: lust, sloth, envy, and pride. The residents of these virtual game-worlds need specialists—Gamedecs—Private Investigators with experience in those worlds who work to discover the secrets and explores mechanics hidden in those realities for the commission of your clients. You are one of them. You are a Gamedec.

Gamedec emulates the nature of tabletop RPGs by focusing on character development through decision making. Gather aspects and craft your unique set of professions that will allow you to lead investigations in a way that feet your style. Discover extraordinary relationships between the virtual worlds and their inhabitants thanks to the gathered information in the codex.

Like in classic tabletop RPGs, you’re given the freedom to approach situations from multiple angles rather than forcing a single solution – the choice is yours and yours alone.

Key Features:

Interact with NPCs to gather intel and access different dialogue options depending on your choices, developed profession and acquired knowledge.

Visit numerous virtual worlds, from the deceitful farm-like environment, through dark-noir cyberpunk realities to fantasy-based realms.

Use your Codex and Deduction to unscramble facts and evidence to conclude the case. Find your own answer and respond accordingly to your own ethics, integrity or just a sense of poetic justice.

Shape your character through actions that grant positive or negative effects. Determine how to you want to be perceived by the other by selecting traits, which correspond to your gameplay style. Develop your own Gamedec through your decisions, choices, and actions.

Meet various characters in both Realium and Virtualium that can be friendly, or hostile—depending on your decisions throughout the game.

