Tamarin Release Date Revealed - News

/ 217 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Developer Chameleon Games announced Tamarin will launch for the PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam on September 10, and later for the Xbox One.

View the official Gamescom 2020 trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Explore, leap, and shoot to save your family from the insect invasion!

Leap into action and discover nature in Tamarin, a third-person action-adventure game set in beautiful Nordic scenery, starring the world’s cutest monkey. Pollution and destruction from ever-expanding insects sets the agile monkey into a fight for his family’s survival.

Explore an incredible interconnected 3D world, brimming with primate platforming and bug-splattering shooter action. Leap with the agility of a tamarin as you journey into the Northern wilderness on scenic routes through forests, fjords and mountains. Along the way you will chase mysterious electrical fireflies, discover a secret underground world of dancing ants, rescue innocent birds, and restore the tamarins’ once idyllic natural habitat.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles