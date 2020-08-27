Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Launches for PS5 in the 'Launch Window' - News

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Insomniac Games during Gamescom 2020 Opening Night Live announced Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will launch for the PlayStation 5 in the "launch window."

Today, we are excited to share a new extended look at Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart that we revealed as part of Gamescom: Opening Night Live. We know many of you wanted a chance to see the gameplay at 4K! This is a game that wouldn’t be possible without the power of PlayStation 5. We’re introducing more vibrant worlds than ever before, the speed of the SSD allows us to leap across the galaxy nearly instantly, and special effects like ray-tracing shows off the capabilities of the new console.

In this demo video, which takes place early in the game, Ratchet and Clank find themselves at odds with their archnemesis, Dr. Nefarious. Only this time, he’s equipped with the dangerous Dimensionator, a device with the power to open portals to other dimensions. As usual, Nefarious’s plan goes off the rails, and our beloved intergalactic duo go dimension hopping. Along the way they’ll encounter a cast of familiar and new faces.

What you won’t be able to experience by just watching the video of the demo is the amazing DualSense wireless controller and 3D audio. You’ll also see Ratchet’s brand-new arsenal on full display in this demo video, which includes new weapons such as the Burst Pistol, Topiary Sprinkler, Shatterbomb, and the Enforcer. Thanks to the haptic feedback and adaptive triggers on the DualSense wireless controller, we are able to make each weapon in Ratchet’s out-of-this-world arsenal feel unique and more powerful than ever. Take the Enforcer for example. This double barrel shotgun has multiple fire modes. Pull the trigger halfway and it fires a single shot. Squeeze passed the first stage and you will unload a double barrel blast instead! And with the 3D audio, you will be fully immersed—hearing everything above, below and surrounding you.

This is just a small taste of the game and we cannot wait for you to experience these features for yourself. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is its own stand-alone adventure and uniquely compelling story, featuring the trademark humor and wit the series is known for. As we head towards the game’s upcoming release within the PS5 launch window, we’re excited to share more with you including our first ever playable Lombax not named Ratchet!

