Spellbreak is a Free-to-Play Battle Royale Game, Launches September 3 - News

Developer Proletariat announced during Gamescom 2020 Opening Night Live announced the free-to-play battle royale game, Spellbreak, will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store on September 3.

Spellbreak is an epic fantasy action spellcasting game where players choose a class, weave spectacular spell combinations and fight other players to become an all-powerful battlemage. Spellbreak features a deep item and class system that allows players to dominate the Hollow Lands as a solo competitor or play with friends in a non-stop quest for survival.

Be a Pyromancer and cast massive Flamewalls as you fly across the battlefield. Turn around and toss a Toxic Cloud to turn the whole thing into Dragonfire! Or maybe you’d rather be a storm-riding Tempest and launch yourself skyward with a Tornado or pull your enemies into it only to cast a shocking lightning storm? Team up with friends on other platforms and lay a path of ice for everyone to skate on as a Frostborn.

Mix and match dozens of spells, sorceries, runes and items with six different classes to match your own playstyle.

Play with your friends and enemies in multiple game modes, including Battle Royale and Clash.

Follow along with the story from month to month as a part of the Chapter system to uncover what’s going on in the Hollow Lands and the world of Spellbreak and earn exclusive rewards.

Spellbreak has been in testing for more than a year and since alpha started has received over 30 updates, adding more content, classes, items, spells, and game modes. It’s an ever-growing and evolving game with responsive and accessible developers who are eager for your feedback to help improve the game.

