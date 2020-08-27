Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout Season 2 Launches in October, Sneak Peek Trailer Released - News

Publisher Devolver Digital and developer Mediatonic during Gamescom 2020 Opening Night Live announced Season 2 of the massively multiplayer party game, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, will launch in October.

View the sneak peek trailer below:

Here is an overview of Season 2:

Fall Guys Season 2 will bring the dragon fire with feudal fortresses, knockout knights and pugilistic paladins among new additions coming this October. A full season of new costumes, emotes and more will reward players as they lay siege to the Middle Ages.

