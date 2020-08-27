12 Minutes Coming to Xbox Series X - News

/ 295 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Publisher Annapurna Interactive and developer Luis Antonio during Gamescom 2020 Opening Night Live announced the interactive thriller, 12 Minutes, will be coming to the Xbox Series X, alongside the previously announced Xbox One and PC version.

View the latest trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

The 12 Minutes ensemble will include:

Golden Globe nominee James McAvoy (It Chapter 2, Split, X-Men franchise)

Split, X-Men franchise) Daisy Ridley (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Star Wars: Episode VIII The Last Jedi, Star Wars: Episode VII The Force Awakens, Murder on the Orient Express)

Star Wars: Episode VIII The Last Jedi, Star Wars: Episode VII The Force Awakens, Murder on the Orient Express) Four-time Academy Award nominee Willem Dafoe (The Lighthouse, At Eternity’s Gate, The Florida Project)

Directed by Luis Antonio and written by Steve Lerner and Luis Antonio, 12 Minutes invites players to solve a mystery of a man stuck in a time loop.

In this interactive thriller, a man’s romantic evening with his wife is interrupted by a violent home invasion. The man tries to stop the attacker and gets knocked out only to immediately find himself back to the start of the evening, stuck in a time loop of 12 minutes. He must use the knowledge of what is about to happen to change the outcome and break the loop. The characters are nameless throughout the experience; “the man” is voiced by James McAvoy, “the woman” is voiced by Daisy Ridley, and “the intruder” is voiced by Willem Dafoe.

12 Minutes is a fresh take on the thriller genre, where players are asked to take part in a compelling story centered around a shocking crime which they must help solve. The game subverts the ideas of what play should feel like and will present players with a truly unique experience.

12 Minutes is Luis Antonio’s game directing debut. He is known for his remarkable work as senior 3-D artist for the BAFTA Games award-winning The Witness; his earlier work includes art director at Ubisoft and 3D artist at Rockstar Games. Annapurna Interactive has an expansive portfolio of critically acclaimed games including Sayonara Wild Hearts, Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition, Florence, and the winners of the BAFTA Game Awards: Best Game award—Outer Wilds and What Remains of Edith Finch.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles