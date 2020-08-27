September 2020 Games with Gold Announced - News

posted 2 hours ago

Microsoft has announced the Xbox Live Games with Gold for September 2020. Two Xbox One games, one Xbox 360 game, and one original Xbox game will be free to download next month, and all of the Xbox 360 and original Xbox games are playable on Xbox One.

The Games with Gold for August are:

Xbox One

Xbox 360

de Blob 2 ($19.99 ERP): Available September 1 to 15 on Xbox One & Xbox 360

($19.99 ERP): Available September 1 to 15 on Xbox One & Xbox 360 Armed and Dangerous ($9.99 ERP): Available September 16 to 30 on Xbox One & Xbox 360

Here is an overview of the games:

Tom Clancy’s The Division

Take back New York City after it has fallen into chaos. This online shooter is a groundbreaking experience, combining robust RPG customization and tactical action combat. Play a massive co-op campaign, take on other agents, and earn cutting edge gear, as you fulfill your objective: protect what remains and restore hope.

The Book of Unwritten Tales 2

The legends have foretold it and prophecies predicted it: The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 is available in September’s Games with Gold lineup. The continuation of the point-and-click adventure saga hilariously spoofs some of the most beloved and famous fantasy stories ever written. With over 20 hours of story, help the quirky cast of characters fulfill their destiny in the tricky world of Avantasia.

de Blob 2

Set off on an action-packed colorful adventure. The Inkies are back with a new plot to rid the world of color and it is up to Blob to stop them. Featuring a unique painting functionality as the main game mechanic, this platformer showcases 12 new single player levels, multiplayer support, and epic boss battles.

Armed and Dangerous

Capture victory in 12,000 bullets or less in this classic Xbox title. Meet the Lionhearts, a smack-talking band of rebels on an impossible mission to save the world – that is if they don’t burn it down first. With a witty story that parodies popular media, wield outlandish weapons and shoot your way through 21 action-packed levels.

