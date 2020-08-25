Children of Morta Gets Paws and Claws DLC - News

Publisher 11 bit studios and Developer Dead Mage have partnered with Humane Society International to launch "Paws and Claws", a charity DLC for the indie action-RPG Children of Morta, available now on PC, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation 4.

For $3.99, owners of Children of Morta will gain access to brand new content, including an entirely new section of the Bergsons' homestead — the central hub of the game. All earnings will go to Humane Society International. A free "Treasure Pack" update is also available.

“Paws and Claws is the kind of content that embraces the meaningfulness that we’re often pouring into our games. Animals are a big part of the original Children of Morta story, so enriching relationships with them in the game felt natural. And collaborating with an organization like Humane Society International perfectly fits 11 bit studios’ mindset since we believe that a company producing meaningful games should also act meaningfully”, said Karol Kała, Producer of Children of Morta.

Paws and Claws DLC - key new features:

Animal shelter system - adds a whole new section of the house!

A herd of varied animals will visit the family’s house - deer, fox, birds, and more

New mechanic - use treats to feed animals and look after them

New special animal-related boosts (XP Gain, Movement Speed, and more) available for the Bergsons

New home interactive events

More than 100 new animations, big and small, showing you the life of your new animal friends!

Treasure Pack - free update features:

6 new Divine Graces

8 new Consumables: Talisman of Protection, Iron Hide, and more

12 new Divine Relics: Burning Edge, Ferocious Shards, Wand of Protection, and more

