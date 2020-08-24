The Lord of the Rings: Gollum Information and Teaser Trailer Released - News

/ 563 Views

by, posted 14 hours ago

Daedalic Entertainment has released a teaser trailer for the stealth action game, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum.

"The game mixes stealth with vertical climbing parkour," lead designer Martin Wilkes told IGN. "If you want a reference you might think of it as similar to Prince of Persia. It is mostly a non-combat game, but Gollum will be able to stealthily take out enemies. However, this will not be easy and always come with big risks. We want players to carefully weigh these encounters. After all, Gollum’s strengths lie in cunning not combat.

"Gollum doesn’t use weapons, but he can distract enemies with throwables. In parts of the game, he will also profit from the abilities of special allies and can use the environment to his advantage."

View it below:

There will be familiar characters in the game, but who you will see in the game has been kept a secret.

"You will!" said lead narrative designer Tilman Schanen. "We cannot wait to talk about this but it's still a bit early for that. Keeping in mind the scope and timeline of our narrative, we have to closely consider who Gollum would even be able to meet, where, and when. This means that for the most part, they will play smaller - but in some cases very significant - roles in the story."

Gollum is forced to make decisions and dialogue choices in the game that will lead to a branching narrative to play through.

"There is," said Schanen on a branching narrative. "Also, the decisions you make affect the way the game feels. You always either play as Sméagol or as Gollum as the 'dominant' persona and that can influence animations, soundscapes, certain gameplay situations, and in-game dialogue."

Despite the branching narrative, it won't be changing the source material as the game is a prequel.

We naturally stay within certain limits," Schanen said. "It won’t be like you’re going to end up destroying Middle-earth because you never made a Sméagol choice. In the end, of course, Gollum's fate is pretty much determined by the books. But your decisions can and will have effects, for example, for other NPCs in the game. Some decisions will have a bigger impact, others very little. Just as in real life."

The Lord Of The Rings: Gollum will launch for the Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5 and PC in 2021.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles