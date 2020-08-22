Metro Developers 4A Games Most Excited About Ray-Tracing on Xbox Series X and PS5 - News

Metro developers 4A Games are looking forward to the next-generation consoles, the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, and are looking forward to using the power in them.

4A Games executive producer Jon Bloch in an interview with Video Game Chronicles was asked what feature in the next-generation consoles is he most excited about and he responded by saying ray tracing.

"Certainly ray tracing," Bloch said. "Ray tracing is the future. Ever since Nvidia came to us with their plans for a ray-traced future, we jumped on board with big excitement.

"Being a part of pioneering RTGI with Metro Exodus has been a groundbreaking thrill and we’re all in for ray tracing moving forward. We are fully rebuilding our proprietary engine’s render technology to be centered around ray tracing, so it will continue to be exciting to see what the future brings there."

The Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 will launch in Holiday 2020.

