Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War Announced, Full Reveal on August 26 - News

Activision in a teaser trailer has announced the next entry in the Call of Duty series is titled Call of Duty Back Ops: Cold War. The full worldwide reveal will happen on Wednesday, August 26.

View the teaser trailer below:

