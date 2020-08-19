Prince of Persia Remake Listing Appears for Switch and PS4 - News

A Prince of Persia Remake listing has appeared online at Guatemala retailer MAX for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 with a November 2020 release window. MAX is an official Nintendo distributor in the country.

Bloomberg News video game reporter Jason Schreier practically confirmed the listing is real on Twitter by saying "video game retailers sure love leaking Ubisoft's surprise announcements."

Prince of Persia is a series of action-adventure games that started with the original getting a launch in 1989. Prince of Persia: Escape was the last release in the series with a 2018 release for iOS and Android.

Video game retailers sure love leaking Ubisoft's surprise announcements https://t.co/3BP8pbgdBK — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) August 19, 2020

