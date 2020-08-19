Manifold Garden Out Now for Switch, PS4, and Xbox One - News

Developer William Chyr Studio announced the exploration puzzle game, Manifold Garden, is now available for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One for $19.99.

The game first launched for PC via the Epic Games Store and Apple Arcade in October 2019. It will also launch for PC via Steam this October.

Here is an overview of the game:

Manifold Garden is a game that reimagines physics and space.

Rediscover gravity and explore a beautiful Escher-esque world of impossible architecture. Geometry repeats infinitely in every direction, and falling down leads you back to where you started. Manipulate gravity to change your perspective and see the world in new ways. Master the rules of the universe and restore a barren world with vegetation and life.

Key Features:

An expansive and visually striking world filled with mind-bending puzzles.

Manipulate gravity to gain new perspectives and walk on any visible surface.

Explore expansive architectural structures that repeat infinitely.

