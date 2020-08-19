Going Under is a Satirical Dungeon Crawler, Launches September 24 - News

Publisher Team17 and developer Aggro Crab Games announced the satirical dungeon crawler, Going Under, launches for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on September 24.

Set in the colorful (yet dystopian) corporate world of tech giant Cubicle and their disruptive drink brand Fizzle, Going Under sees players take on the role of marketing intern, Jackie Fiasco, as she hacks and slashes at the monstrous employees and CEOs of cursed tech start-ups across a series of procedurally generated dungeons.

The Future is Wack – Battle through the procedurally-generated remains of failed and cursed tech start-ups set in the dystopian city of Neo Cascadia.

– Battle through the procedurally-generated remains of failed and cursed tech start-ups set in the dystopian city of Neo Cascadia. Flexible Fighting – Potted plants, giant pencils, laptops, and body pillows all become weapons for Jackie as she faces the monsters created from the former employees of the start-ups.

– Potted plants, giant pencils, laptops, and body pillows all become weapons for Jackie as she faces the monsters created from the former employees of the start-ups. Unlockable Abilities – Combine skills bought from the company’s café for a selection of monster-beating synergies!

– Combine skills bought from the company’s café for a selection of monster-beating synergies! Colorful Co-Workers – Complete tasks for your fellow employees to unlock them as mentors and gain access to their powerful, run-changing abilities.

– Complete tasks for your fellow employees to unlock them as mentors and gain access to their powerful, run-changing abilities. Horrible Bosses – Overcome the CEOs of the dungeons based on dating sites, gig economy recruiters, and cryptocurrency to help boost your employer’s bottom line.

