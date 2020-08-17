Warner Bros. Games Montreal Launches r3dakt3d Website and Twitter Account - News

by, posted 5 hours ago

Warner Bros. Games Montreal has launched a teaser website and Twitter account for r3dakt3d.

The teaser website features the text, "WE HAVE BE3N EXPECTING YOU! 8/18," while the Twitter account has one tweet (seen below):

Warner Bros. Games Montreal will be announcing their next game at DC FanDome on August 22. However, with a date of August 18 on the teaser website, it is possible it gets announced tomorrow. It is rumored to be a Batman: Gotham Knights game.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

