Orwells Animal Farm is Based on George Orwell's Novel, Announced for PC and Mobile - News

Publisher The Dairymen and Reigns developer Nerial have announced Orwell’s Animal Farm for PC via Steam and mobile. It is an adventure game based on George Orwell's novel released 75 years ago today. It will launch this fall.

Animal Farm will be an adventure game that immerses players in Orwell’s story. By choosing which of the animals’ wishes they follow—and who is ignored or sidelined—gamers will influence the critical events that define the fate of the farm. Players must devise strategies to balance resources, defend the farm, and keep the animal population happy. With its evocative 1930s painterly graphics, Animal Farm puts the player at the centre of an allegorical revolution and enables them to experience firsthand the corrupting nature of power.

The game will be narrated by Abubakar Salim who amongst other roles played Bayek in Assassin’s Creed: Origins. His performance was directed by Kate Saxon, who has worked on a series of high profile video games including Everybody’s Gone To The Rapture, Alien: Isolation, The Witcher 2 and 3, and others.

