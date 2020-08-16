The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword for Switch Listing Appears on Amazon UK - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 612 Views
The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword launched back in November 2011 for the Nintendo Wii and since its initial release has yet to get a port on any other Nintendo platform. However, that might be changing.
A listing for a Nintendo Switch version of the action-adventure game has appeared on Amazon UK. The listing says it is by Nintendo with a price of £69.99 and is available for pre-order now. A release date is not provided.
While a listing for the game has appeared for the Nintendo Switch, this does not mean it will actually get a release. It is best to wait for an official announcement from Nintendo before getting excited.
How many have we got like this. I wish someone had kept the list of these "accidental leak" from Amazon, showing games which never came out.
Great if true, but I wonder if it will be dependent on motion controls on Switch.
£70...sod off.
It's most likely a placeholder price. Online sites tend to overprice things if they're not sure of the retail price, because if someone preorders it, it's much better to tell them they have to spend less money than to ask them for more.
£69.99, really? Classic Nintendo. Not even remotely considered great.
Assuming this is real, would mean they've ported everything worthwhile from the Wii U and are now moving onto Wii ports?
Let's say it's real, probably that it will be released in 2021 since it's the 35th anniversary of the series and the 10th anniversary of the game. It's seems they also renewed alot of trademarks from previous Zelda games, who knows what we'll get next year.
