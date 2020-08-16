The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword for Switch Listing Appears on Amazon UK - News

posted 4 hours ago

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword launched back in November 2011 for the Nintendo Wii and since its initial release has yet to get a port on any other Nintendo platform. However, that might be changing.

A listing for a Nintendo Switch version of the action-adventure game has appeared on Amazon UK. The listing says it is by Nintendo with a price of £69.99 and is available for pre-order now. A release date is not provided.

While a listing for the game has appeared for the Nintendo Switch, this does not mean it will actually get a release. It is best to wait for an official announcement from Nintendo before getting excited.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

