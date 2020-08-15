Control AWE Expansion Video Features 15 Minutes of Gameplay - News

Publisher 505 Games and developer Remedy Entertainment have released a new video for the Control AWE expansion that features 15 minutes of gameplay. The AWE expansion released on August 27.

Here is an overview of the expansion:

The Bureau studied its most dangerous Altered World Events in this lost sector. The records were sealed, the objects contained, and their powers abandoned. Now, the sector is breached and the objects are loose…

AWE brings new story content and side missions as well as new weapons and mods to the world of Control.

Control is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store. Control Ultimate Edition will launch for PC via Steam on August 27, for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store on September 20, and for the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 in late 2020.

