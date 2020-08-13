Microsoft Discussed Releasing Halo Infinite in Pieces to Hit Xbox Series X Launch - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 464 Views
Head of Xbox Phil Spencer appeared on the latest Animal Crossing-themed Twitch talk show, Animal Talking, and revealed he talked with 343 Industries boss Bonnie Ross and Xbox Game Studios chief Matt Boot about possibly releasing the game in separate pieces to meet the 2020 and Xbox Series X launch. However, in the end they decided not to do that and delayed the entire game until 2021.
"It just didn't feel, to all of us, like the Halo release that we would want," Spencer said.
"It is a bummer. I know it's disappointing to people, it's disappointing to us. We were looking forward to the alignment of Halo and Series X really as a seminal moment for Xbox, looking back to the launch of the original Xbox and Halo CE."
The reason they didn't wait to announce to delay the game was to be as "transparent" as possible.
"Let's get out the news out there and deal with it because people are making their own life decisions on consoles they're going to buy," Spencer said. "I guess somebody else might have waited but when we knew, [we] put the blog together and I said let's put it live.
"It won't be our favorite day but we'll get through it - I've had bad days before - we'll move through it and keep working on the things we love doing."
Comments
Games are already released in pieces these days. That's why you have to wait a year or more for the Complete or Ultimate edition.
Nah I disagree. I still feel like games are really long right now. I get more than my moneys worth from it. I end up spending @ $60 for me and my wife at the movies for 2 hours and some food. While these games are providing 20-25 hours of entertainment. Hell some of them go into 90 hours range. I hardly ever play DLC because by the time I finish a game I'm done I dont want to play it anymore. Even for games I absolutely loved I still skipped the DLC.
They were going to pull a FF7 remake?? Or MGS Ground Zero to MGS5?? lol Honestly if Halo Infinite were in piece it'd probably be easier to pull since nobody knows anything about it. They can decide to cut the story wherever they feel like it and none of us would've known if there was actually more to it.
If the problem was some areas not being finished, or something like that sure slicing could work fine. But when the main complains are core to the game design, engine and graphics slicing wouldn't help at all.
Ya that's true. Well good thing they stuck with delaying the game. It's the only right thing they couldve done at this point
Yep I agree.
The more this guy talks the more damage he does, compared to this guy don matrick was a genius. He lies and Over hypes everything and never delibera then acta like a Nice guy but trows Share at every opportunity.
As an Xbox enthusiast. I respectfully disagree :) Love the guy, probably the best time for Xbox since the 360 era and he is doing an amazing job getting everything in place for next generation.
Full of bad erros but i dont até because in half a second this comment Will get a shit ton of salty downvotes. Have a Nice day boys
I agree. He should shut up for once.
And how would that work if the main problem was on the core? They would release only the audio? Then the maps? etc...
I'm guessing they would have just released the multiplayer this year. Or at least part of the multiplayer.
Well Multiplayer is something that I guess people would complain less about the graphical and perhaps where this game will shine. I would greenlit it since it will also be free, you can even have it as different name. Or as someone else mentioned, but it as beta.
I trust in Uncle Phil; he fixed a sicking ship, gave us a vision and overall really help the Xbox brand. Brought in some great new studios and the future is bright even with this misstep from 343 studio.