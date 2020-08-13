Microsoft Discussed Releasing Halo Infinite in Pieces to Hit Xbox Series X Launch - News

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer appeared on the latest Animal Crossing-themed Twitch talk show, Animal Talking, and revealed he talked with 343 Industries boss Bonnie Ross and Xbox Game Studios chief Matt Boot about possibly releasing the game in separate pieces to meet the 2020 and Xbox Series X launch. However, in the end they decided not to do that and delayed the entire game until 2021.

"It just didn't feel, to all of us, like the Halo release that we would want," Spencer said.

"It is a bummer. I know it's disappointing to people, it's disappointing to us. We were looking forward to the alignment of Halo and Series X really as a seminal moment for Xbox, looking back to the launch of the original Xbox and Halo CE."

The reason they didn't wait to announce to delay the game was to be as "transparent" as possible.

"Let's get out the news out there and deal with it because people are making their own life decisions on consoles they're going to buy," Spencer said. "I guess somebody else might have waited but when we knew, [we] put the blog together and I said let's put it live.

"It won't be our favorite day but we'll get through it - I've had bad days before - we'll move through it and keep working on the things we love doing."

Thanks, Eurogamer and Twitch.

