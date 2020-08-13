Phil Spencer: Nintendo Has the Strongest First-Party Pedigree - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 921 Views
Head of Xbox Phil Spencer appeared on the latest Animal Crossing-themed Twitch talk show, Animal Talking. He took some time to praise Nintendo and their strength in developing games. He even says they have the "strongest first-party pedigree" and are a "jewel" in the gaming industry.
"The pure thing about what Nintendo does, is they think about games, and they think about their hardware and their platform all as one thing, and build those experiences," said Spencer.
"And I know the teams there pretty well – and I think it's magical the way they're able to create a complete Nintendo experience on their devices, and this experience I'm looking at right here, in my hands, on my Switch, is Animal Crossing. From the Switch running it to the game itself to the way you go to other people's islands."
"In the entertainment business, you know, most things don't turn out to be huge successes so there always has to be some amount of surprise, but Nintendo is just masterful at what they do, and I've said it before, I think they have the strongest first-party pedigree out there and strength, and they're a jewel for us in the games industry and something we should protect," he added.
Thanks, NintendoLife andTwitch.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
Well he's not wrong. :)
Hmm how will he protect it i wonder?
@LatiosGames Who knows?
Azzanation: Water is Wet. IGN: Too much Water comment 7.6/10
You can't spell ignorance without IGN.
You could try, but you would be as wrong as IGN.
I agree that Nintendo got some of the most iconic and loved ips in the world of gaming. They earned their place as the only one of the "big Three" that can make a console based only on Exclusive titles. That said... Xbox has the weakest first party, I don't think they can be compared to the others members of the "big three". They will need giant investment and time to have a chance, maybe they will reach a comparable level in the next decade.
Wouldn't say weakest, Halo, Minecraft and Rares Catalogue alone is quite impressive.
Guess he didn`t want to publicly acknowledge it.
So Azz, Sony is weaker? Because there is only 3 console manufacturers at this moment.
Yah.. I do not think they are close to be the weakest... Halo, Gears, Minecraft, Age of Empires, Forza, all Rare, Obsidian IPs (if you care I admit), Perfect Dark, etc.., . We are talking about pedigree here not money-hats deals or exclusives.
"Wouldn't say weakest, Halo, Minecraft and Rares Catalogue alone is quite impressive."
Do you realy belive Xbox got stronger first party than Playstation!? I mean, realy!? I can undrestant you like Xbox games more, as i like Playstation games more than Nintendo games, but made a horrible work on current gen exclusives and their recent investiments are far away from from bring fruits ( 2022 at the earliest) !! Damn can't manage to get a single game of the year, some would even argue that they failed to get a single nomination on Major gameawrads!
It's clear as water, Xbox got the weakest first party by far...
@Don It might come down to a matter of preference in the end. Halo and Minecraft are worth Multiple of Billions of dollars eclipsing many other games in general, followed on with Rare IPs which offers Nintendo nostalgia levels. Just some food for throught.
In what regard "game of the year" as anything to do with pedigree? I would argue that Sony has nothing coming close to Mario, Halo or Minecraft in term of game franchise... Mario and the Masterchief are probably the most iconic mascot in the console gaming industry (if you like it or not as you bring the "you like Xbox, so you are not objective" thing in your post, like you like Play Station would be any different :)
LMFAO so being critically acclaimed and getting most recognition and awards don't matter now? Even if you want to ignore this cause you know the first party franchise of your favorite company is abysmal in this category, you look at the fact that Spiderman, Horizon Zero Dawn, Uncharted, The last of us all sold over 10m hell aren't they all over 15m actually? How can someone in their right mind even try to argue with this? when no matter which way you try to spin it there way you can sugar coat the the fact that your favorite company has the weakest line up of games.
- +1
@Manlytears - As Imaginedvl mention, GOTY nominations and Metascores does not mean the IPs are bigger etc. Here is a question, Name 1 Sony IP that is bigger than Minecraft? Sony definitely had a better gen with thier IPs however that doesn't make them bigger. Some of the most popular and most profitable games aren't even in GOTY contentions. Another example will be that the entire Halo Franchise has made over $5billion dollars compared to lets say the Uncharted Franchise which made more than $250million out of its 4 Mainline games from 2 years ago. And thats just Halo. So yes i stand my ground, Xbox has some of the biggest IPs in the industry, their few Juggernauts are only riviled by Nintendo. And remember they also have dozens of the most iconic games sitting under Rare as well.
@J3MD313: There is no need to talk about our "mind" state or get personal; if you want to argue, fine, attacking people is not. Game of the year has nothing to do with the size and/or importance of a franchise. While Uncharted is a good game and a success, it is not close to Halo or Mario in term of pedigree or brand recognition. And if you really want to look at "sales". Well, you will be out of luck cause this is basically what we are talking about with Halo/Mario/Minecraft :)
You guys may be right, I have no idea why Phil Spencer needed to improve their first party, right guys?
- +1
And water is wet.
IGN: Too much.... oh never mind
Yes I saw you posted earlier than me after I had hit submit.
Playstation - games as an art form Nintendo - games that are fun Xbox - games as a product
not products... they are a service.
As someone very wise said
"Nintendo wants to make money by selling fun games
Sony wants to make money by selling art games
Microsoft wants to make money".
Or something close to that.
You honestly believe that? I mean, as Sony enthusiast, I get that you prefer their games. But do you really believe that Sony does not want to make money before ANYTHING else? As a company... which shareholders? Sony is not different at all from Microsoft in that regard. They may come up with different kind of games but calling one group "arts" and calling Gears/Forza/Halo/Minecraft/SOT" products" is simply based on preferences at the end. Sony and Microsoft sees games (and consoles) as products, I'm 100% sure of that :)
