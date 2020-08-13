Phil Spencer: Nintendo Has the Strongest First-Party Pedigree - News

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer appeared on the latest Animal Crossing-themed Twitch talk show, Animal Talking. He took some time to praise Nintendo and their strength in developing games. He even says they have the "strongest first-party pedigree" and are a "jewel" in the gaming industry.

"The pure thing about what Nintendo does, is they think about games, and they think about their hardware and their platform all as one thing, and build those experiences," said Spencer.

"And I know the teams there pretty well – and I think it's magical the way they're able to create a complete Nintendo experience on their devices, and this experience I'm looking at right here, in my hands, on my Switch, is Animal Crossing. From the Switch running it to the game itself to the way you go to other people's islands."

"In the entertainment business, you know, most things don't turn out to be huge successes so there always has to be some amount of surprise, but Nintendo is just masterful at what they do, and I've said it before, I think they have the strongest first-party pedigree out there and strength, and they're a jewel for us in the games industry and something we should protect," he added.

Thanks, NintendoLife andTwitch.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

