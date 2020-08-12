Capcom Undecided on Price Hikes for Next Generation Games - News

posted 12 hours ago

There seems to be a split in the video game industry on the pricing of games for the next generation consoles, the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, with 2K increasing the price of NBA 2K21 for the two consoles to $69.99.

Take-Two plans to decide on the price of their games for the next generation on a title-to-title basis. Ubisoft at least through the end of 2020 will not increase the prices of their games.

Capcom in conference call with investors said they have not decided yet on the pricing of their games for the next generation and will be closely monitoring the situation.

"We do not have a set policy at this time," said Capcom. "We will consider our approach having analyzed both our strengths and weaknesses while closely monitoring industry trends."

Upcoming games from Capcom includes Resident Evil Village for the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 in 2021.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

