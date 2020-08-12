Capcom Undecided on Price Hikes for Next Generation Games - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 12 hours ago / 577 Views
There seems to be a split in the video game industry on the pricing of games for the next generation consoles, the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, with 2K increasing the price of NBA 2K21 for the two consoles to $69.99.
Take-Two plans to decide on the price of their games for the next generation on a title-to-title basis. Ubisoft at least through the end of 2020 will not increase the prices of their games.
Capcom in conference call with investors said they have not decided yet on the pricing of their games for the next generation and will be closely monitoring the situation.
"We do not have a set policy at this time," said Capcom. "We will consider our approach having analyzed both our strengths and weaknesses while closely monitoring industry trends."
Upcoming games from Capcom includes Resident Evil Village for the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 in 2021.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
4 Comments
Kind of leads me to believe that the price hikes aren't necessary then lol a game like NBA2K21 that I doubt costs as much to make as say Cyberpunk 2077, being an annual release and an absolute insane of amount of microtransactions/loot boxes making an absurd amount of money each and every year couldn't justify upping the cost of the game other than additional greed to give execs millions in bonuses. Looking at you Activision!
Exactly, if they are just checking trends, then they aren't checking their margins, and that means that it sounds like they don't need a price hike but would join in if others did too, and people paid regardless.
Consumers need to be vigilant.
I think they are just going to wait and see, but mostly to see if they can get away with a price hike, if other publishers try to do so.
I hope they don't, but compared to NBA2K their titles are much better imho.