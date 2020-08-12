WWE 2K Battlegrounds Trailer Showcases 'Wild Game Modes' - News

posted 13 hours ago

Publisher 2K Games and developer Saber Interactive have released a new trailer for WWE 2K Battlegrounds that introduces the game modes.

View it below:

Here is a list of game modes in the game:

Campaign Mode – Throw down in this single-player story mode told through a comic art style as you add to your stable of WWE Superstars to overcome the next challenge. Team up with Paul Heyman and Stone Cold Steve Austin as you travel the globe in search of new Superstars for an all-new WWE brand. Play as one of the seven newly created Superstars, such as Bolo Reynolds and Jessica Johnson, as you travel across several regions battling WWE Superstars, achieving campaign goals and unlocking various WWE Superstars, power-ups and items;

– Throw down in this single-player story mode told through a comic art style as you add to your stable of WWE Superstars to overcome the next challenge. Team up with Paul Heyman and Stone Cold Steve Austin as you travel the globe in search of new Superstars for an all-new WWE brand. Play as one of the seven newly created Superstars, such as Bolo Reynolds and Jessica Johnson, as you travel across several regions battling WWE Superstars, achieving campaign goals and unlocking various WWE Superstars, power-ups and items; Exhibition Mode – Brawl with your friends or family, with up to four-player action online or on the couch in your favorite match types, including: One-on-One Tag Team Triple Threat Fatal Four Way Steel Cage Match Royal Rumble

– Brawl with your friends or family, with up to four-player action online or on the couch in your favorite match types, including: King of The Battleground Mode – Battle to become the Last Man (or Woman) Standing as you and up to seven other online players burn it down and try to toss one another out of the ring! The longer you stay in the arena, the higher your score climbs. The second you send someone flying, another Superstar waiting outside the ring enters the fray;

– Battle to become the Last Man (or Woman) Standing as you and up to seven other online players burn it down and try to toss one another out of the ring! The longer you stay in the arena, the higher your score climbs. The second you send someone flying, another Superstar waiting outside the ring enters the fray; Online Tournament Mode – Take the action online for rewards in a variety of time-limited tournaments featuring a wide range of win conditions. Keep an eye out… you never know when a new Battlegrounds tournament might be kicking off;

– Take the action online for rewards in a variety of time-limited tournaments featuring a wide range of win conditions. Keep an eye out… you never know when a new Battlegrounds tournament might be kicking off; Battleground Challenge Mode – Brawl from the bottom all the way to the top! Create your own WWE Superstar and overcome all the odds stacked against you.

WWE 2K Battlegrounds will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam, and Google Stadia on September 18.

