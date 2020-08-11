Ghost of Tsushima Once Again Tops the French Charts, Animal Crossing remains in 2nd Place - Sales

/ 383 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Ghost of Tsushima (PS4) has remained in first place on the French charts in week 31, 2020, according to SELL.

The rest of the top five have remained unchanged. Animal Cross: New Horizons (NS) is in second place, Paper Mario: The Origami King (NS) is in third place, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is in fourth place, and The Last of Us Part II rounds out the top five.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS4 Ghost of Tsushima The Last of Us PArt II Fairy Tail Xbox One F1 2020 Streets of Rage 4 Forza Horizon 4 Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing: New Horizons Paper Mario: The Origami King Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo 3DS Animal Crossing: New Leaf Mario Kart 7 Luigi's Mansion 2 PC The Sims 4 World of Warcraft Red Dead Redemption 2

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles