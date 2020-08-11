Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty Launches for Switch in October - News

Microids and Oddworld Inhabitants announced the action puzzle platformer, Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty, will launch for the Nintendo Switch in October.

The game first launched for the PlayStation 4 in 2014, followed by a release for the Xbox One, PlayStation 3 and PC in 2015. It also launched for the PlayStation Vita and Wii U in 2016, and for iOS and Android in 2017.

View the Nintendo Switch announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Back to Oddworld

Explore ancient ruins, dodge carnivorous beasts and avoid trigger-happy guards as Abe, the original Oddworld hero in this lovingly recrafted, built from the ground-up and totally recooked take on the classic adventure Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee.

Once a happy floor waxer in Oddworld’s biggest meat processing plant, Abe stumbles across his boss’s secret plan to turn the factory’s slave labor force into the latest in the RuptureFarms Tasty Treats line of novelty meat snacks. Abe now has to save his own skin from the grinders, but simply escaping the flesh farm is only the start of his Oddysee—for many dangers await Abe on his journey to discover his destiny.

Built from scratch from the ground up, enjoy new breathtaking visuals, enhanced audio and improved, deeper gameplay as New ‘n’ Tasty reignites the original Oddworld game using the latest next-generation technology.

Amazing New Graphics

With art direction from series creator Lorne Lanning, Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty! offers a view into Oddworld with fidelity never seen before. Fluid animation, new free-moving cameras and high resolution (up to 4K) visuals make RuptureFarms and the surrounding areas look incredible, creating the Oddworld that Lanning always wanted to see.

Revamped Controls

Analog controls offer more subtle control over Abe, and new tricks like free aiming, the ability to drop grenades behind you and also sneak whilst crouching open up new avenues for stealthy tactics and inventive speed-running. Optional ‘Old School’ controls bring back hopping and digital movement too, so the Oddysee purists can get started with some familiarity.

Brand New Areas, Brand New Secrets

From the murky grime of RuptureFarms to the expansive native lands of the Monsaic Lines, through to the vast temples of Scrabania and Paramonia, Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty! boasts new areas, subtle gameplay changes and a few surprises. Fans will recognize the huge meat grinders, Scrab holding pens and cavernous caves, but there’s more than enough that’s new here to keep you on your toes.

