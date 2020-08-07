Death Come True Launches October 15 for PS4 - News

/ 179 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Izanagi Games announced Death Come True will launch for the PlayStation 4 on October 15. The game is out now for the Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS, and Android.

Here is an overview of the game:

“A new wave interactive movie game” where your actions, and the ending of the story, are determined by your choices.

A completely new science fiction mystery, in full-length live-action movie format, from genius creator of the Danganronpa series, Kazutaka Kodaka.

Player controls are simple and straightforward: just swipe to look around and tap to make a selection. Even if you are a beginner, you can enjoy the game as if you were watching a movie.

The protagonist acts as you make choices in each scene, moving the story forward.

What ending awaits you after you’ve made your choices?

Cast

Kanata Hongo as Makoto Karaki

Chiaki Kuriyama as Akane Sachimura

Win Morisaki as Nozomu Kuji

Yuki Kaji as the Concierge

Chihiro Yamamoto as Nene Kurushima

Jiro Sato as Kenichi Mino

Theme Song

“Inner Circle” by Kami-sama, I have noticed (Warner Music Japan)

Story

In a hotel room, there is a man lying on the bed.

He wakes up to the piercing sound of the phone ringing.

Picking up the phone, he hears a message from the hotel concierge,

“If you have any trouble, please visit the front desk.”

He doesn’t even know why he is in the hotel.

In fact, he doesn’t remember anything at all.

As he begins to look around, he suddenly finds a woman tied up and unconscious.

The evening news on the TV shows the man himself, allegedly wanted as a serial killer.

Then comes the sound of knocking on the door.

Collect “Death Medals”

Each time the protagonist experiences a new “death,” you can collect “Death Medals” based on the way he died. Depending on the number of the medals you collect, special movies called “DeathTube” will become available. Try and collect them all!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles