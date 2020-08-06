Bugsnax Gets Gameplay Trailer - News

Young Horses has released a gameplay trailer for the upcoming whimsical adventure game, Bugsnax.



Bugsnax takes you on a whimsical adventure to Snaktooth Island, home of the legendary half-bug half-snack creatures, Bugsnax. Invited by intrepid explorer Elizabert Megafig, you arrive to discover your host nowhere to be found, her camp in shambles, and her followers scattered across the island alone… and hungry!

It’s up to you to solve the mysteries of Snaktooth Island: What happened to Lizbert? What are Bugsnax and where do they come from? But most of all, why do they taste SO GOOD?

Key Features:

Discover, hunt, and capture all 100 different species of Bugsnax using a variety of contraptions and bait!

Explore the diverse biomes of Snaktooth Island to track down and reunite the inhabitants of Snaxburg.

Follow every lead to learn more about Lizbert’s band of misfits and the mysteries of Snaktooth Island.

Stuff your new friends with Bugsnax to customize them with countless new looks.

Bugsnax will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC via the Epic Games Store this holiday.

