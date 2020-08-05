Chinese Parents launches August 20 for Switch - News

Publisher Playism and developer Coconut Island announced the Chinese kid life simulation game, Chinese Parents, will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on August 20. It supports English, Japanese, Simplified Chinese, and Traditional Chinese languages. The game launched for PC via Steam in September 2018.

In this casual yet realistic life sim with a Chinese authenticity, you step into the shoes of an average kid from the first day of life towards the end of your high school days.

Study hard, have fun, make friends and face the “Gaokao,” one of the most critical examinations in your life. And perhaps this experience might also give you a special perspective to explore your relationships as a parent and as a child.

A unique slice of life simulator – You are a child born in an ordinary Chinese family. Prior to Gaokao, one of the most critical examinations, you have 18 years to enjoy your life and make choices to be yourself.

– You are a child born in an ordinary Chinese family. Prior to Gaokao, one of the most critical examinations, you have 18 years to enjoy your life and make choices to be yourself. Be a Chinese kid – As a girl or a boy, different experiences from heartfully weaved stories and distinctive characters awaits you.

– As a girl or a boy, different experiences from heartfully weaved stories and distinctive characters awaits you. Use “Fragments” to improve yourself – Raise your stats with Fragment mini-game. Higher stats improve your character through learning new skills.

– Raise your stats with Fragment mini-game. Higher stats improve your character through learning new skills. Tiger Parent, or not? – Scheduling every detail, either ensure a happy and stress-free life, or force the kid to study as hard as possible? It’s all up to you.

– Scheduling every detail, either ensure a happy and stress-free life, or force the kid to study as hard as possible? It’s all up to you. Live the life as a Chinese child with various mini-games – Expect a life full of challenges. Do you have what it takes to defeat your annoying and cocky neighbors in the Face Duel? Or can you maintain your cool while trying everything to grasp the Red Pocket against your relatives in a courtesy manner?

– Expect a life full of challenges. Do you have what it takes to defeat your annoying and cocky neighbors in the Face Duel? Or can you maintain your cool while trying everything to grasp the Red Pocket against your relatives in a courtesy manner? Multiple friends to date with – You are not alone, after all you need a social life. Choose and date with 14 friends in total with various interaction in order to know them better. Who knows what post-graduation fairy tales will happen to these childhood sweethearts?

– You are not alone, after all you need a social life. Choose and date with 14 friends in total with various interaction in order to know them better. Who knows what post-graduation fairy tales will happen to these childhood sweethearts? Over 100 career endings – Persuade your dream career, and choose your own life. Will you settle to be an average nobody, or only after reaching the top of everything will your ambition be properly answered?

– Persuade your dream career, and choose your own life. Will you settle to be an average nobody, or only after reaching the top of everything will your ambition be properly answered? Your family journeys on, from generation to generation – Your child in the next game will benefit from your achievements in the previous generation. Don’t forget to check back your roots to find courage and wits for the future.

