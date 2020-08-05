Kwaidan: Azuma Manor Story Launches August 20 for Switch - News

/ 138 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Rainy Frog and developer Gudouan announced the 3D point-and-click action adventure game, Kwaidan: Azuma Manor Story, will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on August 20. It supports English, Japanese, Simplified Chinese, and Traditional Chinese languages.

The game fist launched for the PlayStation 4 in Japan in June 2018, followed by a release in the west for PS4 and PC in January 2020.

Here is an overview of the game:

The stage of this work is Japan of the 1930s.

Explore the mysterious Azuma Manor and do battle with the Yoki that lurk within, all while solving devilishly clever mechanical puzzles.

Kwaidan offers a seamless merging of 3D action and point-and-click adventure game elements, allowing for a truly unique play experience. Players move and fight through the world in 3D, but can call up a cursor to examine points of interest at any time. The result is an action-adventure unlike any other.

In sharp contrast to recent action games, which seek to deliver player satisfaction above all else, Kwaidan was designed from the ground up to deliver highwire suspense from beginning to end. Nightmarish Yoki and fiendishly clever puzzles obstruct your path through the manor, but overcome these obstacles, and a profound sense of catharsis awaits.

Enjoy retro polygon graphics that evoke classic games of the early 2000s, with film-reel-style presentation that transports players to a secluded mountain manor from the earliest days of Japan’s Showa era.

Key Features:

Severe 3D action that requires precise operation and accurate judgment.

A point-and-click adventure element lets you fully enjoy the fun of exploration.

The Japanese retro romantic world of the 1930s (early Showa era) is brought to life by classical techniques.

Equipped with a “mode selection function” that allows you to enjoy changes in operation methods and graphics.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles