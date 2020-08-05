PS5 New Details on Accessories Released - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment has added new details on the PlayStation 5 accessories page with information on all of the announced accessories for the next generation consoles.

DualSense Wireless Controller

Discover a deeper gaming experiences with the innovative new PS5 controller.

Heighten Your Senses

The DualSense wireless controller for PS5 offers immersive haptic feedback, dynamic adaptive triggers, and a built-in microphone, all integrated into an iconic design.

Bring Gaming Worlds to Life

Haptic Feedback – Feel physically responsive feedback to your in-game actions with dual actuators which replace traditional rumble motors. In your hands, these dynamic vibrations can simulate the feeling of everything from environments to the recoil of different weapons.

– Feel physically responsive feedback to your in-game actions with dual actuators which replace traditional rumble motors. In your hands, these dynamic vibrations can simulate the feeling of everything from environments to the recoil of different weapons. Adaptive Triggers – Experience varying levels of force and tension as you interact with your in-game gear and environments. From pulling back an increasingly tight bowstring to hitting the brakes on a speeding car, feel physically connected to your on-screen actions.

Find Your Voice, Share Your Passion

Built-In Microphone and Headset Jack – Chat with friends online using the built-in microphone–or by connecting a headset to the 3.5mm jack. Easily switch off voice capture at a moment’s notice with the dedicated mute button.

– Chat with friends online using the built-in microphone–or by connecting a headset to the 3.5mm jack. Easily switch off voice capture at a moment’s notice with the dedicated mute button. Create Button – Capture and broadcast your most epic gaming moments with the create button. Building on the success of the pioneering SHARE button, “create” offers players more ways to produce gaming content and broadcast their adventures live to the world.

A Gaming Icon in Your Hands

Take control with an evolved, two-tone design that combines an iconic, intuitive layout with enhanced sticks and a re-imagined light bar.

Familiar Features

The DualSense wireless controller retains many DualShock 4 features, returning for a new generation of play.

Built-In Battery – Charge and play, now via USB Type-C 4.

– Charge and play, now via USB Type-C 4. Integrated Speaker – Select games take on an extra dimension with higher-fidelity sound effects bursting from the controller.

– Select games take on an extra dimension with higher-fidelity sound effects bursting from the controller. Motion Sensor – Bring intuitive motion control to supported games with the built-in accelerometer and gyroscope.

DualSense Charging Station

Stay in the game and be ready to face your friends with the DualSense charging station.

Dock up to two DualSense wireless controllers quickly and easily with the charging station’s click-in design. Your controllers charge as quickly as when connected to your PS5 console–so you can free up USB ports without sacrificing performance.

PULSE 3D Wireless Headset

How Games Were Made to Sound

Enjoy a seamless, wireless experience with a headset fine-tuned for 3D Audio on PS5 consoles. The PULSE 3D wireless headset features a refined design with dual noise-cancelling microphones, USB Type-C charging, and an array of easy-access controls.

Built for a new generation

Fine-tuned for 3D Audio – The PULSE 3D wireless headset has been specifically tuned to deliver the 3D Audio made possible by the PlayStation 5 console. Powered by Tempest 3D AudioTech, the PS5 console can put you at the center of incredibly immersive soundscapes where it feels as if the sound comes from every direction.

– The PULSE 3D wireless headset has been specifically tuned to deliver the 3D Audio made possible by the PlayStation 5 console. Powered by Tempest 3D AudioTech, the PS5 console can put you at the center of incredibly immersive soundscapes where it feels as if the sound comes from every direction. Refined Design – Play in style with a sleek headset that perfectly complements the look of the PS5 console and features refined earpads and headband strap for added comfort.

Designed for Gamers

Dual Hidden Microphones – Ensure you’re heard by your friends online2 with two built-in microphones, optimally positioned for crystal-clear voice capture and enhanced by noise-cancelling technology.

– Ensure you’re heard by your friends online2 with two built-in microphones, optimally positioned for crystal-clear voice capture and enhanced by noise-cancelling technology. Easy-Access Controls – Adjust your set-up as you play with built-in mic mute, master volume and in-game audio to chat mix controls. Easily check how you sound to your teammates too with the dedicated mic monitoring button.

Take Your Adventures Further

Wireless Adaptor – Enjoy up to 12 hours of wireless play thanks to the built-in rechargeable battery. Connect to PS5 and PS4 consoles as well as compatible Windows and macOS computers using the included adaptor.

– Enjoy up to 12 hours of wireless play thanks to the built-in rechargeable battery. Connect to PS5 and PS4 consoles as well as compatible Windows and macOS computers using the included adaptor. 3.5mm Jack – Simply plug the headset into your PlayStation VR as well as mobile devices with the included 3.5mm jack audio cable3.

Media Remote

Entertainment at the Push of a Button

Conveniently navigate entertainment on your PlayStation 5 console with intuitive media and TV controls.

Explore a World of Entertainment

Media Playback Controls – Quickly navigate media with built-in play/pause, fast forward and fast reverse buttons.

– Quickly navigate media with built-in play/pause, fast forward and fast reverse buttons. Seamless Console Compatibility – Power on your PS5 console and navigate its menus directly with the remote for ultimate convenience.

– Power on your PS5 console and navigate its menus directly with the remote for ultimate convenience. TV Settings – Adjust the volume and power settings of compatible TVs with the built-in IR transmitter2.

HD Camera

Put yourself at the center of your gameplay sharing with the HD camera for PS5.

Personalize Your Gameplay Sharing

Featuring dual lenses for 1080p capture and a built-in stand, the HD camera works seamlessly with the PS5 console’s background removal tools to put you in the spotlight.

Capture Unmissable Moments

1080p Capture – Capture yourself in smooth, sharp full-HD with the camera’s dual wide-angle lenses as you live out your most epic gaming moments. Quickly create a recording or a broadcast of yourself and your gameplay, with your DualSense wireless controller’s create button.

– Capture yourself in smooth, sharp full-HD with the camera’s dual wide-angle lenses as you live out your most epic gaming moments. Quickly create a recording or a broadcast of yourself and your gameplay, with your DualSense wireless controller’s create button. Built-In Stand – Get the perfect shot with the HD camera’s built-in adjustable stand. Its compact design allows it to be securely positioned above or below TVs – where you can fine-tune the angle to suit your set-up.

– Get the perfect shot with the HD camera’s built-in adjustable stand. Its compact design allows it to be securely positioned above or below TVs – where you can fine-tune the angle to suit your set-up. Background Removal Tools – Take center stage in your productions using the PlayStation 5 console’s built-in background removal tools. With the HD camera, you can add yourself to your gameplay videos while broadcasting in picture-in-picture mode, with the ability to crop the background or lose it completely with a green screen.

