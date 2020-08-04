FIFA 21 Gets Gameplay Trailer - News

Electronic Arts and EA Sports has released the official gameplay trailer for the sports game, FIFA 21.

View the official gameplay trailer below:

Here is an overview of the features in FIFA 21:

Controller haptics

Sense the impact of shots, passes, catches, kicks, tackles, and hits with immersive controller haptics. A new DualSense controller on PlayStation 5 with rich and responsive haptic feedback deepens the gameplay experience letting you feel the rhythm of the game in your hands.

Blazing fast load times Faster load times get you in the game quicker than ever. Never lose focus as stadium environments will load with unprecedented speed, letting you get to the kick-off in seconds.

Deferred lighting & rendering Authentic new environments, unlocked by a new deferred lighting system create ultra-realistic football experiences and player fidelity, enhancing the game in every part of the stadium. Reimagined player bodies Next-gen technology creates deeper definition in player physiques, while dynamic lighting accentuates details such as faces, hair, kits, and uniforms to take athletes to a whole new level of realism. Stats-driven player movement Real-life athlete data feeds into the animation engine to create fluid, athletic player movement when accelerating, running routes, and changing direction. Enhanced animation technology in FIFA enables you to experience ultra-responsive and realistic player movement. Off-ball humanization From adjusting shin pads in the 89th minute to screaming for passes, player humanization unlocks the most authentic character behaviours ever seen in sports video games letting you see the detail and feel all the emotion of football at the highest level. Gameday immersion New contextual player, bench, and fan reactions let you feel the explosive passion of a last-minute winner. And pre-game cinematics deliver an unprecedented matchday experience to immerse you in the sights and sounds of professional football.

FIFA 21 will launch October 9 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC via Steam and Origin. The game will also be getting a release on the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.

