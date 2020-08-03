Ghost of Tsushima Remains in First on the Italian Charts - Sales

Ghost of Tsushima (PS4) has remained at the top of the Italian charts for Week 30, 2020 in its second week, which ended July 27, 2020.

Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) climbs the charts to take second place. Paper Mario: The Origami King (NS) after debuting in second place the previous week falls to third. Rainbow Six Siege (PS4) has re-entered the top 10 in fourth place.

There are nine PlayStation 4 titles in the top 10 and one Nintendo Switch title.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 30, 2020:

Ghost of Tsushima (PS4) Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) Paper Mario: The Origami King (NS) Rainbow Six Siege (PS4) Far Cry 5 (PS4) F1 2020 (PS4) The Last of Us Part II (PS4) FIFA 19 (PS4) Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) The Last of Us (PS4)

