PS4 DualShock Controllers Will Not Work With PS5 Games - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment in a new PlayStation Blog post discussed PlayStation 4 peripherals and accessories and which ones will work on the PlayStation 5.

The biggest note is that the PS4 DualShock 4 controller will not work with PlayStation 5 games. This is due to Sony believing that "PS5 games should take advantage of the new capabilities and features we’re bringing to the platform, including the features of DualSense wireless controller."

PS4 DualShock controllers and PlayStation officially licensed third-party gamepad controllers can be used on the PS5 when playing backwards compatible PS4 games.

Read the complete PlayStation Blog post below:

In our June Future of Gaming digital event, we announced an array of PlayStation 5 peripherals and accessories that will be launching this holiday season. But we know that many of you were also wondering if and how existing PlayStation 4 peripherals are compatible with the next-gen system. Today, we’re happy to share a brief FAQ that will answer some of your questions.

If you have questions that aren’t addressed, feel free to leave them in the comments below.

Which existing PS4 peripherals/accessories will work on PS5?

Specialty peripherals, such as officially licensed racing wheels, arcade sticks, and flight sticks, will work with PS5 games and supported PS4 games.

The Platinum and Gold Wireless Headsets, as well as third-party headsets that connect via USB port or audio jack, will work on PS5 (the headset companion app is not compatible with PS5).

The DualShock 4 wireless controller and PlayStation officially licensed third-party gamepad controllers will work with supported PS4 games.

Both the PS Move Motion Controllers and the PlayStation VR Aim Controller will work with supported PS VR games on PS5.

Please note, not all PlayStation officially licensed or third-party peripherals/accessories may work on PS5. We recommend checking with the manufacturer to confirm whether a product will work on PS5 and specific titles.

Will DualShock 4 work with PS5 games?

No, we believe that PS5 games should take advantage of the new capabilities and features we’re bringing to the platform, including the features of DualSense wireless controller.

Is the PlayStation Camera for PS4 compatible with PS5?

Yes, PlayStation Camera will work with PS5 for playing supported PS VR games. It will require a PlayStation Camera adaptor that will be provided at no additional cost to PS VR users. More details on how to get the adaptor will be announced at a later date.

And that’s it! We’ll continue to provide updates on PlayStation 5 down the road, so make sure to check back soon.

