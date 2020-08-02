Bayonetta 3 Development is 'Going Fine,' According to Creator Hideki Kamiya - News

Nintendo and Platinum Games back in December 2017 announced Bayonetta 3 for the Nintendo Switch.

Since it was announced we haven't heard much about the game, however, Bayonetta series creator Hideki Kamiya in an interview with GameXplain has provided a quick update on the game.

Kamiya said development on Bayonetta 3 is "going fine."

Platinum Games producer Atsushi Inaba discussed the impact of working from home on the development of the game.

"How much that has impacted our work? I think honestly, that's something that we're going to have to see," said Inaba.

"We're working from home, we're trying to do what we can to get to kind of work with this new work style. It's still very early and I think that how well we're able to adapt is really going to show how we can, you know - not with just this situation - but with any other situation to pop up, as a company it's a challenge for us."

