Phil Spencer Thanks Fans for PC Support, 'More Work to Do' - News

by, posted 6 hours ago

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer via Twitter has thanked the gaming community and fans for their support on PC.

Microsoft has mainly been focused on releasing games on their Xbox consoles over the years. However, they have begun to support PC more in recent years by releasing Xbox Game Pass for PC and releasing their games on the Microsoft Store on day one.

The company has even released several of their games on Steam with Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Sea of Thieves, Grounded, and the upcoming release of Microsoft Flight Simulator. The games quickly became Steam top sellers. Halo Infinite will also be getting a Steam release at launch.

"I wanted to thank the community for the support on PC," said Spencer. "We made statements like this a few times over the years and the skeptical responses were earned.

"More work to do but the support we are seeing through Xbox Game Pass for PC and Steam team right now is really great, thanks."

I wanted to thank the community for the support on PC. We made statements like this a few times over the years and the skeptical responses were earned. More work to do but the support we are seeing through @XboxGamePassPC and @Steam team right now is really great, thanks. https://t.co/MQKdShv7MK — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) August 1, 2020

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

