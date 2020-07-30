Spiritfarer Gets Third Gameplay Teaser Trailer - News

Thunder Lotus, creators of hand-drawn indie games Jotun and Sundered, have shared brand new gameplay from Spiritfarer, the "cozy management game about dying". The third Spiritfarer gameplay teaser features multiple heretofore unseen characters and environments. In parallel, the developer has also announced two major release partners for Spiritfarer: in addition to the previously announced release on Xbox Game Pass, Xbox One, Windows PC, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Steam, and GOG, Spiritfarer will also be available for purchase on Stadia and Epic Games Store.

"The new teaser certainly does accurately convey the forward momentum that our production has at this point!" said Spiritfarer Creative Director Nicolas Guérin via press release. "The game has only grown grander and more varied over the past few months, and it’s great to finally be giving a spotlight to some of the awesome new levels and characters the team has been creating. We’re excited to be adding Stadia and Epic Games Store to our list of launch platforms as well, since we’ve had many requests for this from our fans."

Spiritfarer is still scheduled to release later this year.

