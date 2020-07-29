Unturned is a Zombie Survival Sandbox Game, Launches This Fall for PS4 and Xbox One - News

Publisher 505 Games announced the open-world zombie survival sandbox game, Unturned, will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One this fall for $24.99.

Unturned originally launched in 2017 for PC via Steam as a free-to-play title developed by Smartly Dressed Games. The console version is developed by 505 Games and FunLabs. It retains the gameplay features of the PC version and has "restructured visuals, enhanced game mechanics, a new deeper unlock progression system, and a refreshed experience."

🧟‍♂️ 505 Games will publish UNTURNED, the acclaimed open-world zombie survival sandbox game for PS4 and Xbox One this fall.



UNTURNED is developed for console by 505 Games and FunLabs and offers all gameplay features enjoyed by players on PC.



Stay tuned for more info! pic.twitter.com/1PL9yuBEn8 — 505 Games (@505_Games) July 29, 2020

Here is an overview of the game:

Unturned is created by Smartly Dressed Games, a studio launched by Canadian developer and game designer Nelson Sexton. The studio has partnered with publisher 505 Games and remains actively involved in the console development process.

Unturned players assume the role of a survivor in the zombie-infested ruins of modern-day society and must work with friends and forge alliances to remain among the living. Players will scavenge for supplies such as clothes, food, and weapons and craft resources like wood and metal to create strongholds and defenses. Threats and danger run amok and players must actively monitor health, food and water, and radiation levels.

Unturned is developed for console by 505 Games and FunLabs and offers all gameplay features enjoyed by players on PC with restructured visuals, enhanced game mechanics, a new deeper unlock progression system, and a refreshed experience for players.

Key Features:

Massive Maps – Explore up to eight sandbox maps by traveling by land, air, and sea.

– Explore up to eight sandbox maps by traveling by land, air, and sea. Craft – Create your equipment and structures from supplies you collect.

– Create your equipment and structures from supplies you collect. Power Up – Upgrade skills in three categories: Offense, Defense, Support.

– Upgrade skills in three categories: Offense, Defense, Support. Customize – Avatars can be fully cosmetically personalized.

– Avatars can be fully cosmetically personalized. Multiplayer – Brave zombies and other foes alone or team up with friends.

– Brave zombies and other foes alone or team up with friends. Split Screen – Play locally with a friend in split-screen mode.

– Play locally with a friend in split-screen mode. Compete or Ally – Attempt to form alliances with other players or take out all competition

