Valve's Gabe Newell Says Xbox Series X is Better Than PS5 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 12 hours ago / 1,932 Views
The co-founder and president of Valve Gabe Newell has been stuck in New Zealand since the outbreak of the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. He appeared in an interview with New Zealand TV show The Project.
Newell was asked about the upcoming launches of the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 and of the two consoles, which one he thought was better. Without any hesitation he said the Xbox Series X was a better console.
One of the hosts asked him "why?" and he responded by saying, "Because it is."
"I don’t have a stake in that race," he added. "Obviously, we do most of our development on personal computers, but of the two I would definitely go with an Xbox."
28 Comments
Of course it is, the hardware is superior is basically every way.
- +11
Doesn't the PS5 have better SSD though? Other than that, XSX does seem like it ought to have better performance.
- +8
Yh you are right, but apart from the ssd the series x comes top in all other departments in terms of performance.
- +10
"I dont have a stake in that race" yes you do. You benefit from xbox games heading towards Steam.
don't worry, Sony's games will also "all" come to Steam eventually and even if it's not much, MS does also "steal" Steam sales with their own store and Gamepass on PC.
- +8
PS games are also on Steam, but it doesn't help that Sony is in bed with Epic. Either way, Gabe wouldn't say crap for no reason.
- -2
And Epic benefits from Sony, what's your sodding point?.
- -2
Paid actor, no one could possibly prefer the series X
Well, Sweeney was a paid actor for PS5 so who knows lol
- +17
No one? Why? A cheaper model, The PS5 isn't running away on a hardware level with the base models. Possible beneficial xbox live changes too.
- 0
How about grow up iceland? Xbot troll
- 0
@spade go play an exclusive on Xbox... I'll wait
- -2
Its called an opinion. Not everyone will think the same as you do.
- +3
I love how many people think Ice is being serious and are downvoting him xD
- +10
Exclusives beat specs. And besides were talking about a 16.7% teraflop difference between PS5 and Series X here. That's far less than the 50% teraflop differeence between PS4 Pro and XB1X.
So is this where we start lots of conspiracies that he was paid off by Microsoft? "Because it is". God such a bad answer. AT least say "because it is more powerful" Or at least some objective answer other than "it better, i say so".
It's obvious he was just looking at the hardware or he just doesn't care about 1P games that Sony offers.
- +1
He has an opinion like everyone here. Dont be mad at someone for liking something which you dont like.
- +1
"Because it is" isn't an opinion". It isn't anything. "Because its more powerful". or "because I like the games" are opinions.
'Because it is" is just coping out when asked for a reason. It's lazy.
- +3
I have notice that MS have a better relationship with Steam while Sony is more with Epic. However specs don't lie and neither does the Gabe.
this is the guy who crapped on Sony then became a cheerleader.
- +4
Imagine not being allowed to have an opinion on something, that isn't choosing PS5. Imagine it being "facts" and fine when Timmy praises Sony, but not okay when Gabe chooses Xbox.
So who do you guys think got paid more Sweeney by Sony Or Gaben by Microsoft XD
Sweeney's company actually received 250m from Sony for shares..
- +4
Well as far as specs go it is the more powerful console? So depending on how you take the question there's only 1 answer.