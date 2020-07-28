Valve's Gabe Newell Says Xbox Series X is Better Than PS5

by William D'Angelo , posted 12 hours ago / 1,932 Views

The co-founder and president of Valve Gabe Newell has been stuck in New Zealand since the outbreak of the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. He appeared in an interview with New Zealand TV show The Project.

Newell was asked about the upcoming launches of the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 and of the two consoles, which one he thought was better. Without any hesitation he said the Xbox Series X was a better console.

One of the hosts asked him "why?" and he responded by saying, "Because it is."

"I don’t have a stake in that race," he added. "Obviously, we do most of our development on personal computers, but of the two I would definitely go with an Xbox."

TheLegendaryBigBoss
TheLegendaryBigBoss (10 hours ago)

Of course it is, the hardware is superior is basically every way.

Zkuq
Zkuq (10 hours ago)

Doesn't the PS5 have better SSD though? Other than that, XSX does seem like it ought to have better performance.

TheLegendaryBigBoss
TheLegendaryBigBoss (9 hours ago)

Yh you are right, but apart from the ssd the series x comes top in all other departments in terms of performance.

JRPGfan
JRPGfan (11 hours ago)

"I dont have a stake in that race" yes you do. You benefit from xbox games heading towards Steam.

crissindahouse
crissindahouse (10 hours ago)

don't worry, Sony's games will also "all" come to Steam eventually and even if it's not much, MS does also "steal" Steam sales with their own store and Gamepass on PC.

Azzanation
Azzanation (10 hours ago)

PS games are also on Steam, but it doesn't help that Sony is in bed with Epic. Either way, Gabe wouldn't say crap for no reason.

Chazore
Chazore (8 hours ago)

And Epic benefits from Sony, what's your sodding point?.

iceland
iceland (13 hours ago)

Paid actor, no one could possibly prefer the series X

crissindahouse
crissindahouse (12 hours ago)

Well, Sweeney was a paid actor for PS5 so who knows lol

errorpwns
errorpwns (11 hours ago)

No one? Why? A cheaper model, The PS5 isn't running away on a hardware level with the base models. Possible beneficial xbox live changes too.

Spade
Spade (11 hours ago)

How about grow up iceland? Xbot troll

iceland
iceland (11 hours ago)

@spade go play an exclusive on Xbox... I'll wait

Jranation
Jranation (10 hours ago)

Its called an opinion. Not everyone will think the same as you do.

shikamaru317
shikamaru317 (7 hours ago)

I love how many people think Ice is being serious and are downvoting him xD

Cerebralbore101
Cerebralbore101 (4 hours ago)

Exclusives beat specs. And besides were talking about a 16.7% teraflop difference between PS5 and Series X here. That's far less than the 50% teraflop differeence between PS4 Pro and XB1X.

Peh
Peh (13 hours ago)

Gabe's word is law.

Bandorr
Bandorr (13 hours ago)

So is this where we start lots of conspiracies that he was paid off by Microsoft? "Because it is". God such a bad answer. AT least say "because it is more powerful" Or at least some objective answer other than "it better, i say so".

method114
method114 (12 hours ago)

It's obvious he was just looking at the hardware or he just doesn't care about 1P games that Sony offers.

Jranation
Jranation (10 hours ago)

He has an opinion like everyone here. Dont be mad at someone for liking something which you dont like.

Bandorr
Bandorr (10 hours ago)

"Because it is" isn't an opinion". It isn't anything. "Because its more powerful". or "because I like the games" are opinions.
'Because it is" is just coping out when asked for a reason. It's lazy.

Azzanation
Azzanation (10 hours ago)

I have notice that MS have a better relationship with Steam while Sony is more with Epic. However specs don't lie and neither does the Gabe.

mjk45
mjk45 (4 hours ago)

this is the guy who crapped on Sony then became a cheerleader.

Chazore
Chazore (7 hours ago)

Imagine not being allowed to have an opinion on something, that isn't choosing PS5. Imagine it being "facts" and fine when Timmy praises Sony, but not okay when Gabe chooses Xbox.

J3MD313
J3MD313 (12 hours ago)

So who do you guys think got paid more Sweeney by Sony Or Gaben by Microsoft XD

Azzanation
Azzanation (7 hours ago)

Sweeney's company actually received 250m from Sony for shares..

chakkra
chakkra (12 hours ago)

Half Life Alyx with Valve Index support coming to XSX?

ArchangelMadzz
ArchangelMadzz (7 hours ago)

Well as far as specs go it is the more powerful console? So depending on how you take the question there's only 1 answer.

