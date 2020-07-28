Valve's Gabe Newell Says Xbox Series X is Better Than PS5 - News

The co-founder and president of Valve Gabe Newell has been stuck in New Zealand since the outbreak of the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. He appeared in an interview with New Zealand TV show The Project.

Newell was asked about the upcoming launches of the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 and of the two consoles, which one he thought was better. Without any hesitation he said the Xbox Series X was a better console.

One of the hosts asked him "why?" and he responded by saying, "Because it is."

"I don’t have a stake in that race," he added. "Obviously, we do most of our development on personal computers, but of the two I would definitely go with an Xbox."

