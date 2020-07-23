Worldwide Hardware Estimates for July 12 to 18 - Ghost of Tsushima and Paper Mario Launch - Sales

posted 5 hours ago

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console worldwide with 379,560 consoles sold for the week ending July 14, according to VGChartz estimates.

The PlayStation 4 was the second best-selling console with sales of 184,733 consoles sold. This was followed by the Xbox One with 54,627 units, and the Nintendo 3DS with 5,666 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are up 168,350 units (79.71%). The PlayStation 4 is down 7,850 units (-4.08%), the Xbox One is up 8,647 units (18.81%), and the 3DS is down 12,881 units (-66.45%).

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 379,560 ( 60,025,435 ) PlayStation 4 - 184,733 ( 112,473,911 ) Xbox One - 54,627 ( 48,232,711 ) 3DS - 5,666 ( 75,322,229 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Switch - 122,296 PlayStation 4 - 66,261 Xbox One - 39,861 3DS - 3,372

Europe hardware estimates:

PlayStation 4 - 92,258 Nintendo Switch - 92,206 Xbox One - 10,321 3DS - 1,309 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 152,228 PlayStation 4 - 20,205 3DS - 894 Xbox One - 579

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

Switch - 12,830 PlayStation 4 - 6,009 Xbox One - 3,866 3DS - 91

