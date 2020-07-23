Worldwide Hardware Estimates for July 12 to 18 - Ghost of Tsushima and Paper Mario Launch - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 689 Views
The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console worldwide with 379,560 consoles sold for the week ending July 14, according to VGChartz estimates.
The PlayStation 4 was the second best-selling console with sales of 184,733 consoles sold. This was followed by the Xbox One with 54,627 units, and the Nintendo 3DS with 5,666 units.
Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are up 168,350 units (79.71%). The PlayStation 4 is down 7,850 units (-4.08%), the Xbox One is up 8,647 units (18.81%), and the 3DS is down 12,881 units (-66.45%).
Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):
- Switch - 379,560 (60,025,435)
- PlayStation 4 - 184,733 (112,473,911)
- Xbox One - 54,627 (48,232,711)
- 3DS - 5,666 (75,322,229)
- Switch - 122,296
- PlayStation 4 - 66,261
- Xbox One - 39,861
- 3DS - 3,372
- PlayStation 4 - 92,258
- Nintendo Switch - 92,206
- Xbox One - 10,321
- 3DS - 1,309
- Switch - 152,228
- PlayStation 4 - 20,205
- 3DS - 894
- Xbox One - 579
- Switch - 12,830
- PlayStation 4 - 6,009
- Xbox One - 3,866
- 3DS - 91
The Switch only undersold the PS4 in Europe by 52 units this week! A single scalper could have closed that gap lol
Almost 400k in end of July is actually insane. It is getting big shipments now, we are seeing the effect of more Switch being produce. This fall/holiday should be insane.