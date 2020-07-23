Tell Me Why Chapter One Launches August 27 - News

Publisher Microsoft and developer Dontnod Entertainment announced during the Xbox Games Showcase the first chapter of narrative adventure game Tell Me Why will launch for Xbox One and PC via Steam and the Microsoft Store on August 27.

Here is an overview of the game:

Tell Me Why is the latest narrative adventure game from DONTNOD Entertainment, the studio behind the beloved franchise, Life is Strange. In this intimate mystery, reunited twins Tyler and Alyson Ronan use their supernatural bond to unravel the mysteries of their loving but troubled childhood. Set in beautiful small-town Alaska, Tell Me Why features true-to-life characters, mature themes and gripping choices.

As you conjure up memories of the past, your choices will affect the twins’ relationship, determine the strength of their bond, and shape the course of their lives.

Tell Me Why unfolds across three chapters, all of which will release in the summer of 2020 with Xbox Game Pass and will also be available for purchase on Xbox One, Windows 10 and Steam.

