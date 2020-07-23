Headsnatchers Release Date Announced for PS4 - News

Publisher Iceberg Interactive and developer IguanaBee announced Headsnatchers will launch for the PlayStation 4 on July 28. The game is out now for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam.

Don’t lose your head!

Headsnatchers is a wildly fun multiplayer party game. Choose your head from a huge selection and try to keep it on your shoulders while trying to remove everyone else’s. Once you have snatched your opponent’s head, light up the scoreboard with it. Only with quick reflexes can you reclaim your own head and avoid humiliation and shame. Play online or offline across four different game modes in over 25 unique environments, each with different rules and attributes. The pandemonium will push your friendships to the limit.

Choose from over 100 unique heads or create one to your own liking using the editor.

Fully interactive environments allow you to set traps, destroy objects and even summon gigantic, tentacled sea creatures. Anything is possible.

Each unique stage comes with its own set of rules and weapons. Variety is the spice of life, as they say.

Key Features:

Online and Local Multiplayer mayhem, supporting up to four players.

Four game modes, 25-plus unique levels of frantic fun.

Single-player Zombie mode, for when you just want some me-time.

Customize your character by choosing from 100-plus loony heads.

Create your own heads using the visual editor.

