Hellpoint Delayed for Switch from July 30 to Later in 2020 - News

/ 212 Views

by, posted 11 hours ago

Publisher tinyBuild and developer Cradle Games have delayed the the Nintendo Switch version of Hellpoint from its July 30 to later in 2020. Hellpoint will still launch on July 30 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC via Steam.

"We at Cradle Games along with our partners at tinyBuild have to inform you that the release of Hellpoint on Nintendo Switch won’t happen on July 30 along with the other platforms—we are postponing the release to some point later in the year," said Cradle Games.

"Our goal is to make the Switch port as high quality as possible, and polishing it to the desired state will require more time. We do not want to take a risk of releasing a product that we and you, our players, might not be satisfied with. As you all know, adapting a game of Hellpoint‘s size and complexity for Nintendo Switch is pretty challenging, especially for a small team such as ours, and especially under the current circumstances. With the omission of split-screen multi-player, the Switch version will be completely on par with Xbox One and PlayStation 4 versions. Our biggest remaining challenge right now is fully implementing the online multiplayer and making sure everything works as intended.

"That said, Nintendo Switch release date of Hellpoint has been pushed from July 30, 2020 to 2020. Please follow us for future updates.

"Windows, Linux, Mac, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One versions are to be released as planned on July 30, one week from now! We have been experiencing a great amount of interest from the gaming communities around the world, and that is truly amazing. Thank you so much for your support and for your incredible patience!"

We have an important announcement to make regarding the #NintendoSwitch release of #Hellpoint🔻 pic.twitter.com/rcARnivqsQ — ⚫ Hellpoint • Cradle Games (@CradleGames) July 22, 2020

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles