Nexomon: Extinction is a Classic Monster Catching Game, Launches August 28

Publisher PQube and developer VEWO Interactive announced the monster catching game, Nexomon: Extinction, will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on August 28.

View a trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Nexomon: Extinction is a return to classic monster catching games, complete with a brand new story, eccentric characters and over 300 unique Nexomon to trap and tame.

The world is on the brink of extinction as mighty Tyrant Nexomon fight for dominion over humans and monsters. Join the guild of tamers and begin an epic journey to restore balance before all hope is lost…

Key Features:

Begin Your Journey – Leave the orphanage you grew up in, choose your first Nexomon and start your life as a Tamer.

– Leave the orphanage you grew up in, choose your first Nexomon and start your life as a Tamer. Explore a World Teeming with Nexomon – Trap and tame over 300 brand new Nexomon from eleven elemental types, with powerful evolutions.

– Trap and tame over 300 brand new Nexomon from eleven elemental types, with powerful evolutions. Join the Fight – Tyrant Nexomon roam free and the Guild of Tamers is stretched to the limit, can you change the tide of the battle?

– Tyrant Nexomon roam free and the Guild of Tamers is stretched to the limit, can you change the tide of the battle? Battle Trainers and Tyrants – Step up and take on would-be challengers and dangerous foes in beautifully animated turn-based battles.

– Step up and take on would-be challengers and dangerous foes in beautifully animated turn-based battles. Discover Diverse Regions – From arid deserts to freezing tundra, navigate challenging environments and manage their effects on your Nexomon.

📢 CALLING ALL TAMERS 📢



We're delighted to share that #NexomonExtinction will release on AUGUST 28TH 2020! A New Story Begins on #Switch, #PS4, #XboxOne and #Steam!



Available physically on PS4 and Nintendo Switch. Find out more:

🔗 https://t.co/O9jUX7OYwJ pic.twitter.com/O1sDEOgjgL — PQube Games (@PQubeGames) July 22, 2020

