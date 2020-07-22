ALTDEUS: Beyond Chronos is a VR Visual Novel Title, Launches Q4 2020 for Oculus - News

Developer MyDearest announced the virtual reality visual novel game, ALTDEUS: Beyond Chronos, will launch for the Oculus Quest and Rift in Q4 2020. It will support English and Japanese voice acting, and Chinese, German, and French subtitles.

"The response to Tokyo Chronos was incredible, but our community felt like we couldn’t stop there. We had to continue exploring that world," said director Haruki Kashiwakura.

"ALTDEUS propels us into the future with an all-new cast, taking us to brand new highs in virtual reality storytelling. We think this new saga is even more ambitious and only improves upon the formula from Tokyo Chronos."

ALTDEUS: Beyond Chronos picks up 300 years after the events of Tokyo Chronos, the award-winning VR adventure game. Devastated by deadly creatures known as Meteora, humanity seeks refuge in the underground bunkers of a post-apocalyptic Shibuya, Japan. Earth’s last hope lies within Chloe, a genetically enhanced soldier who seeks to deliver humanity from their end, while out for vengeance against the monstrosities that took her only friend.

Discover the secrets behind what caused this reign of terror and fight for Chloe’s fallen friend from the cockpit of giant mechs. Dive into a world where Chloe goes head-to-head with hellish behemoths for intense mecha battles in a showdown among giants. As combat rages, ATLDEUS’ brilliant cyber diva, Noa, aids Chloe on the battlefield through song and instruction.

As a symbol of hope for the new world, Noa charms and performs for fans in vibrant live concert sequences. Shrouded in mystery, the beloved diva looks painfully familiar to Chloe’s lost friend, a fact the genetically enhanced soldier cannot shake. Untangle this web of winding secrets through adventure segments, where Chloe can choose multiple paths to reach surprise endings.

Character designer LAM and mechanic designer I-IV (Aldnoah.Zero), team up to illustrate a world with stunning pops of color, striking character designs, and towering robots. From the pilot seat of these giant suits, tune into upbeat J-Pop from Noa or more intense J-Rock tracks for battle. ALTDEUS: Beyond Chronos aims to bring the manga experience to life, placing the fate of the narrative in the protagonist’s hands.

